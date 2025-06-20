Image: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com

This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The world’s most powerful man is now calling for accountability for the election that many believe was stolen from him.

President Trump posted on Truth Social a short time ago that he wants a special prosecutor to investigate fraud in the 2020 Presidential election, which was allegedly ‘won’ by Joe Biden.

“Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a “LANDSLIDE!,” Trump wrote. “Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING.”

“A Special Prosecutor must be appointed,” he added. “This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable!”

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate what really happened in one of the most infamous elections in American history would prove a huge victory for all Americans.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively covered the shenanigans that occurred five years ago to help ensure that Biden could seize the White House.

Here are a couple of the stories:

Beyond the questionable vote totals, the censorship media complex blocked out countless stories unfavorable to the Biden campaign, especially the Hunter Biden laptop.

Censoring the groundbreaking, 100% truthful New York Post story almost certainly cost Trump millions of votes.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

