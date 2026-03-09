This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The Iran conflict has ignited a massive surge in demand for nuclear-proof bunkers across America, with even top Trump administration officials securing their own underground fortresses amid whispers of World War Three.

As The Telegraph reports, Ron Hubbard, owner of Atlas Survival Shelters, reports being “inundated with calls” since the conflict erupted, with enquiries spiking “tenfold.”

The Texas-based company, which builds everything from $20,000 basic shelters to multimillion-dollar compounds, is reaping a harvest from the heightened tensions.

Hubbard revealed that two senior Trump Cabinet members are new customers.

“One of them texted me yesterday, asking me: ‘When will my bunker be ready?’” he said.

These bunkers boast hardened steel construction, armoured blast doors, air purification systems, and luxuries like cinemas, pools, and gun ranges—designed to withstand drone strikes or worse.

Yet Hubbard is blunt about limits:

“No bunker in the world is designed to withstand a bunker buster from an American bomber. I’m sorry you just can’t make a bunker strong enough.”

He added: “If the Americans want you dead, you’re dead. I don’t think any bunker in the world can protect you from an American that wants to kill you.”

The boom extends globally, with Hubbard’s new Dubai office fielding urgent requests after Iranian missiles hit the city.

“They thought they’d never see bombs fall. But now [they’re getting the s— bombed out of them],” he noted of local clients.

Atlas averaged $2 million in monthly sales this year but expects $50 million next month.

“Bunker building is like being a farmer. When it’s time for harvest, you have to reap all you can,” Hubbard explained. “Now that they’ve been bombed, they’re all going to want shelters. It’s just a fact of life.”

Hubbard has built for tech moguls like Mark Zuckerberg and even Andrew Tate, underscoring how elites are hedging against chaos.

