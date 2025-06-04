This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

After two days of deafening silence from the White House on Ukraine's Sunday massive drone assault, dubbed 'Operation Spider's Web' - which took out many key Russian aircraft, including long-range strategic bombers and likely even Russia's extremely rare A-50 Radar Plane - President Trump has finally reacted publicly.

The president revealed he has held a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, which significantly lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes. Trump warned that peace is not very close on the horizon and that the two leaders covered several pressing issues in their conversation.

"We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides." Trump went on to call it a good conversation, however "not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."

That's when Trump clarified that "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."

The Russian leader's words are consistent with Dmitry Medvedev's ominous words issued the day prior, wherein the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said "retribution is inevitable". Medvedev had warned of what's coming:

"Our Army is pushing forward and will continue to advance. Everything that needs to be blown up will be blown up, and those who must be eliminated will be."

Below: Ukraine on Wednesday released additional footage of strikes on four Russian air fields, including what could be two A-50 aircraft in Ivanovo...

Trump didn't reveal much further in the way of details, after the White House in a Tuesday briefing again affirmed that President Trump did not have foreknowledge of the Ukrainian cross-border operation. (But did US intelligence? very likely so.)

The fresh Truth Social statement was further taken up with Iran. "I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion," he wrote.

The US President concluded, "It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"

The full statement:

This comes after the Ayatollah dismissed the latest US proposal which was submitted over the weekend. The central issue is the US demand that uranium enrichment be taken down to zero.

Whether Iran, Ukraine-Russia, or Gaza - conservative voices have been urging Trump to stand by his campaign promises to end conflicts in hotspots around the world. But the fact remains that the US is still funding and weaponizing one side of these various wars, especially in the case of Ukraine.

Of note in Trump's phone call with Putin is that nothing was stated from Trump in the way of a US demand that Putin not retaliate against Ukraine (or at least which was not disclosed in his Truth Social post).

The absence of a preemptive condemnation for any major retaliation is interesting also combined with the White House Press Secretary saying yesterday to reporters that the war is very far away, which suggests it's no longer a top administration priority.

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

US Embassy Tells Americans Be Prepared to 'Take Cover' as Kyiv Braces for 'Shock & Awe' Attack

This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The US Embassy in Kyiv has issued a new Wednesday heightened security alert due to "continued risk of significant air attacks" by Russia on Ukraine.

The Kremlin, including President Vladimir Putin himself, has said that major retaliation is coming, after the Sunday massive cross-border Ukrainian operation which destroyed many of Russia's premier military aircraft, including long-range strategic bombers.

President Trump has said of an over one-hour phone call he held with Putin Wednesday, that "We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides." Trump went on to call it a good conversation, however "not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."

The below official embassy alert, marked June 4, relays the following information for American citizens remaining in the Ukrainian capital [emphasis ZH]:

Event: Russia has increased the intensity of its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, and there is currently a continued risk of significant air attacks. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urges U.S. citizens to exercise appropriate caution. As always, we recommend you be prepared to shelter immediately in the event an air alert is announced. Actions to Take: Identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert.

Download a reliable air alert app to your mobile phone, such as Air Raid Siren or Alarm Map.

Immediately take shelter away from windows in the most hardened location you can move to if an air alert is announced.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep reserves of water, food, and medication.

Follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency.

Review what the Department of State Can and Cannot Do in a Crisis.

Of note in Trump's phone call with Putin is that nothing was stated from Trump in the way of a US demand that Putin not retaliate against Ukraine (or at least which was not disclosed in his Truth Social post).

The absence of a preemptive condemnation for any major retaliation suggests that major aerial retaliation is indeed imminent, and that Washington 'understands' the tit-for-tat nature of what is likely about to happen.

Geopolitical observer and podcaster Alex Christoforou has written the following in reaction to the big Wednesday phone call, after the White House has remained relatively silent on the latest developments, which included a Ukrainian attack on the Kerch Strait bridge as well as three bridges in southern Russia, which left at least seven dead:

Trump speaks with Putin. Another long call. Who initiated the call, Trump or Putin? Much different tone than "playing with fire" Truth post. Two leaders discussed Ukraine drone strikes and "various other attacks...by both sides." Trump accepted that Putin will retaliate, and it will be big. Trump admits "immediate peace" not coming.

Maxar has meanwhile confirmed that several high value strategic bombers were destroyed in Sunday's Ukrainian attack deep inside Russian territory:

But Russia has appeared patient in calculating the response, which could mean 'shock and awe' on Kiev at any moment, hence the US Embassy's strong new warning.

Medvedev had also warned of what's coming in a Tuesday statement: "Our Army is pushing forward and will continue to advance. Everything that needs to be blown up will be blown up, and those who must be eliminated will be."

Some ominous threats and signs...

And we don't know what's going with this unusual post from RT, but it can't be good... Doomsday Radio?

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share