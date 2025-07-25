This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Alina Habba on Thursday announced that she is now the Acting US Attorney for New Jersey after district court judges ousted her from her post earlier this week.

Alina Habba’s term as interim US Attorney expires on Friday at 11:59 pm so Trump and Bondi outmaneuvered the activist judges.

Habba resigned as Interim US Attorney and is now Acting US Attorney for New Jersey.

A group of federal judges on Tuesday declined to extend Alina Habba’s term as interim US Attorney of New Jersey after Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries launched a pressure campaign to oust her.

Hakeem Jeffries called on federal district court judges appointed by Obama and Biden to remove Alina Habba over her decision to indict Rep. LaMonica McIver.

On Tuesday, after a pressure campaign from Jeffries, district court judges voted to oust Alina Habba as interim US Attorney of New Jersey.

The corrupt judges appointed Desiree Leigh Grace – but AG Bondi immediately fired her on Tuesday.

Alina Habba resigned as interim US Attorney before her term was set to expire – Trump then withdrew Habba’s nomination to a permanent position – Bondi then appointed Alina Habba First Assistant US Attorney which means she automatically becomes Acting US Attorney because of the vacancy.

“The reason Trump has to withdraw her nomination is because the Federal Vacancies Reform Act prohibits the nominee for a Senate-confirmed office from holding the post on an “acting” basis,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported.

The Article III Project, led by Mike Davis, filed a judicial complaint against a federal judiciary panel of Democrat activist judges after they bowed to pressure from Hakeem Jeffries to oust Alina Habba.

“These New Jersey activist judges—15 of whom were appointed by Obama and Biden—saluted. This violated Canons 2, 3, and 5 of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges,” Mike Davis said.

