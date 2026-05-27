This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

President Trump appointed Pam Bondi to a new role on a White House AI panel.

Bondi will serve on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, according to Axios.

Axios also reported that Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after she was fired from her job as Attorney General.

Bondi is undergoing treatment, Axios said.

Axios reported:

President Trump has appointed former Attorney General Pam Bondi to an advisory committee focused on AI policy, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: Bondi, whom Trump ousted as AG last month, will be on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

The panel is chaired by former White House AI adviser David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios.

It also includes more than a dozen tech executives, including Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

What we’re hearing: Bondi will be charged with facilitating coordination between the government and the tech titans on the panel.

What they’re saying: “Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president’s team, and I’m thrilled for her and for all of us that she’s going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces,” Vice President JD Vance said in a statement.

Bondi will also serve in a newly established advisory role on national infrastructure.

Trump fired Bondi as US Attorney General last month before he delivered his Iran speech.

According to reports, Trump was not happy with Bondi’s leadership at the Department of Justice.

Todd Blanche is currently the Acting Attorney General.

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