President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that most Americans would receive a dividend payment of “at least” $2,000 - paid out of US tariff revenues.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding that tariffs have brought in “trillions of dollars,” and that 401(k) accounts are the “Highest EVER.” He also claimed that the tariffs had caused “No inflation.”

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” he continued.

The Treasury Department said in September that it had collected more than $195 billion from tariffs in 2025, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he expects the US to collect $500 billion or more in tariff revenue annually.

On Sunday morning, Bessent told ABC‘s “This Week” that the administration’s goal with the tariffs was to “rebalance trade” rather than simply take in revenue.

But wait!

Bessent also suggested that the $2,000 dividend could come in several forms - between tax decreases, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, or other deductions.

Trump floated the idea of a $1,000 to $2,000 “distribution to the people” during an October interview with One America News Network, and said they would bring in over a trillion dollars per year.

Of course, $2,000 for most Americans would be difficult to claw back if the Supreme Court reverses them.

Crypto markets immediately reacted (positively) to the potential helicopter drop of cash...

We would expected gold to jump once it opens also.

