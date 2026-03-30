This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by John Loftus

President Trump said late Sunday that his new White House ballroom will act as a “shed” for a “massive military complex” being built underneath.

“Now, the military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “But the military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction, and we’re doing very well.”

“We have all bulletproof glass, we have drone-proof roofs, ceilings,” the president added. “Unfortunately, we’re living in an age when that’s a good thing.”

Before confirming the plans Sunday night, Trump said at a cabinet meeting Thursday that the military “wanted” the ballroom renovations “more than anybody.”

“It was supposed to be secret,” Trump said. “But it became unsecret because of people that are really unpatriotic saying things.”

In October 2025, The Daily Caller’s Mary Rooke noted that the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, the president’s bunker, is located underneath the East Wing, where the ballroom will be built. She also pointed to the general air of secrecy surrounding the project, and how the U.S. Treasury Department instructed its employees not to share or snap pictures of the demolition because they could “potentially reveal sensitive items, including security features or confidential structural details.”

The original bunker was built by President Franklin Roosevelt during World War II. At the request of Roosevelt, architect Lorenzo Winslow renovated the East Wing annex in order to conceal the bunker and make extra office space for White House wartime meetings.

Trump’s new $300-$400 million ballroom project was privately funded by some of America’s biggest corporations and richest individuals. Notably, several major defense contractors made donations, including Lockheed Martin, Booze Allen Hamilton, and Palantir.

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