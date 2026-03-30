The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam
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Oh, thank goodness. I was beginning to worry because the US doesn't have enough military installations around the world. We spent all that effort ringing China and Russia with them, it'd be bad if we didn't have some more in the homeland - hopefully they'll put these to good use spying on US citizens.

$1trillion each year for our vanted military - wonder what we could do if we saved that money and prevented all the welfare fraud that's siphoning money from the federal coffers every minute?

But don't fret y'all - when the dems retake congress in a few months, there'll be loads of interesting happenings while the uniparty pretends to fight with itself.

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