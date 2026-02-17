This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

The transgender man who shot and killed three members of his family during a high school hockey game at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday has been identified as Robert K. Dorgan, 56, of North Providence, who went by the name “Roberta Esposito,” or “Roberta Dorgano,” and identified as a “woman.”

Dorgan was the parent of a player on the North Providence High School team.

The biological male posted on X the day before the shooting, writing to Alex Jones about how low tolerance for transgender people is why “trans ppl go fkn BERSERK.”

Dorgan wrote, “stfu Alex dont be so butt hurtt over somebody different. then wonder why trans ppl go fkn BERSERK,” in response to Jones calling a photo of Rep. Tim McBride, who is also transgender, “so creepy.”

The killer had also replied to actor Kevin Sorbo, saying, “Keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK.”

Despite the transgender insanity, it appears that Dorgan was right-wing, though he had this reporter blocked.

Dorgan even replied to Gateway Pundit, asserting he’s a post-op transgender, meaning he had his penis removed, and that he is a Trump supporter, in 2024.

He frequently commented in support of Rep. Thomas Massie.

Journalist Aidan Kearney noted that Dorgan had posted on X that his wife “hated the person who stole her husband,” meaning him.

“My wife says she Hates the person who stole her husband. I think it’s extremely important to take special care of those who stand by us. Listen and understand what they are going through for our sake!” the killer wrote.

The transgender lunatic opened fire on his own family during a high school hockey game Monday afternoon, killing his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

According to multiple reports, Dorgan shot five members of his family in the stands.

His wife, the player’s mother, was killed at the scene. His daughter was rushed to the hospital but later died. Three other relatives were critically injured and transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The couple’s son, who was on the ice at the time, was not physically harmed.

WPRI reports that there was a long history of domestic disputes due to Dorgan’s gender issues.

The report explains:

In early 2020, Dorgan went to the North Providence Police Department and reported he had recently undergone gender-reassignment surgery and that his father-in-law wanted him out of their North Providence home because of it. Dorgan told police that his father-in-law, also named “Dorgan,” threatened to “have him murdered by an Asian street gang if he did not move out of the residence,” according to court documents. Dorgan, who said he had lived at the home for seven years, told police that the father-in-law told him, “there’s no goddam [sic] way a tranny is going to stay in my house.” The father-in-law was charged with intimidation of witnesses and victims of crimes and obstruction of the judicial system. Prosecutors later dismissed the charges. Around the same time, Dorgan’s then-wife Rhonda Dorgan filed for divorce. Under grounds for divorce, Rhonda initially wrote, “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits.” The reasons were then crossed out and replaced with “irreconcilable differences which have caused the immediate breakdown of the marriage.”

Their divorce was made final in 2021.

Dorgan also accused his mother of assault in 2020, leading to her being charged with simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct. It was later dismissed.

Local outlet What’s Going On in Rhode Island was among the first to publicly identify the shooter.

“Witnesses at the arena told What’s Going On in Rhode Island that the shooter entered the rink carrying two pink-colored firearms and a holster, and that some people initially believed the weapons were not real. Authorities have not publicly confirmed those details,” the outlet reported.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalve called the shooting a “targeted family dispute.”

A woman who claimed to be his daughter, but did not give her name, told reporters at the Pawtucket Police Department, “He shot my family and he’s dead now.”

“He has mental health issues,” she said, calling him “very sick.”

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share