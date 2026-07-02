This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mark Tanos

A Wisconsin transgender activist has released a run of videos telling people to “kill your local Republican” and vowing a “trans jihad” against MAGA.

Conservative commentator Dustin Grage posted the footage to X on July 1. In one clip, Teha Delaruelle speaks against a background displaying the words “Kill Your Local Republican,” then points to the message. “We’re going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin,” Delaruelle says, giving followers a one-month window to act.

Another video shows Delaruelle describing a plan to make conservatives live in fear. “We are doing trans jihad,” Delaruelle says, directing the threat at “the oppressor, the bigots, the animals that make up MAGA.” The activist says the goal is a permanent state of dread. “No, this is their new reality,” Delaruelle says.

Grage posted an additional video of Delaruelle featuring the slogans “Smash MAGA” and “Left Wing Death Squads.”

Delaruelle works as a volunteer staffer for Democratic congressional candidate Katrina DeVille and has spent years with the Outagamie County Democrats, according to The Heartland Post. That staffing claim remains unverified, and the DeVille campaign has not addressed it.

DeVille is a transgender musician running in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary for Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District, according to Titletown Times. She is one of four Democrats seeking to unseat Republican Rep. Tony Wied, and her platform pushes a $22 minimum wage, tax changes for churches and expanded access to gender-related medical care.

Delaruelle’s own Substack points to a hardline outlook. The activist has called for an “anti-civilization revolution” and written that the public wants revenge against MAGA figures who strip away rights.

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