Guest post by Mary Rooke

The world is trying to understand why Tyler Robinson would allegedly shoot and kill Charlie Kirk. The police report highlights Robinson’s radicalization into left-wing ideologies as the likely connection to his murder, chief among them being the sex and gender ideology insanity.

Robinson’s live-in boyfriend was a trans-identified male, Lance Twiggs, with some reports showing that the couple had an affinity for “furry” culture. On the surface, “furries” are interested in anthropomorphism: animals who act like people. As an offspring of transgender ideology, “furry” culture centers on sexual interest in these anthropomorphic animal characters.

Robinson had an account on FurAffinity.net, a platform popular in the “furry” community for sharing anthropomorphic art, including sexualized content, according to The Daily Mail. Robinson’s friends told the outlet that a username (craftin247) used on FurrAffinity.net matched one Robinson used across gaming and online platforms.

Robinson reportedly used the “craftin247” username to play a pornographic online game called “Furry Shades of Gay,” according to The Daily Mail. The suspected shooter played the game enough to earn a prize (“uncommon sticker”), which gave him one of the game’s cat-human characters dressed as a French maid. This username also followed artists who drew explicit cartoons associated with pedophilia.

One of the bullet casings and text messages between Robinson and Twiggs exposed the importance of this “furry” connection.

In the section describing physical evidence recovered from the crime scene detailed in the Utah County charging document, police found the rifle allegedly used to murder Kirk and four rounds of ammunition with messages etched into each, including a fired cartridge with the words: “NoTices Bulge OWO What’s This?”

This phrase first appeared on a “copypasta” meme (something that is copied and spread across the internet) in 2013, according to KnowYourMeme.com. However, the words became synonymous with “furry” culture in 2015, when a meme of two men engaged in “furry” sexual role play was uploaded to Imgur, with the words, “nuzzles u back and pounces on u and notices your buldge ‘OwO what’s this…?”

Furry culture is overtly sexual. Online forums are filled with depictions of humans roleplaying as animals engaging in sexual activity. Still, what’s worse is that this subculture is a version of humanity that claims we are nothing more than animals, which also happens to be a core tenet of the Church of Satan.

“Satansplain” podcast host Magister Bill M. addressed whether or not “furry” culture was compatible with the Church of Satan in a 2023 episode titled, “Legal Recognition of the Church of Satan.” In the majority of the episode, Bill spoke about the history behind becoming a legally recognized religious organization, but toward the end, he addressed listener mail, asking about the furry fandom and satanism.

“And as for adults who may do the furry thing as a harmless kink with other consenting adults, well, in that case, as a Satanist, I have no problem with that, because, as we also say in the Satanic Bible, we’re okay with any sort of so-called sexual deviancy, so long as it’s with consenting adult humans, it doesn’t matter how weird it may seem to other people, because that’s irrelevant, if you find something that’s pleasurable to you, and you’re doing that in the privacy of your bedroom with consenting adults, then, you know, what don’t I care,” Bill answered.

“Satanism explicitly states that humans are animals. This is in our nine satanic statements. It’s satanic statement number seven, in fact, we have our own formal ritual to celebrate this concept, you can find that in the Satanic rituals, and I am talking about Zoo Drama, and as part of as part of Das Tierdrama, participants dress up and act like anthropomorphized animals,” he added.

While not all furries consider themselves satanists, there is a growing support for their connection. In May 2024, parents with students at two elementary schools in Sacramento County reported seeing furries adorned with satanic symbols at parks near the school as children were getting out of class, CBS News reported.

Among the concerned parents was Kris Williams, who said it was worrisome that “they have the satanic pentagrams and the fact that we don’t know who they are.” He added that he had seen a sensitive TikTok video of one of the furries shooting a room up and turning the gun on herself.

On the first page of Amazon search results for “Furries for Satan” there are 15 shirts someone can purchase and have shipped to their house in just two days. This doesn’t count the countless online forums with cartoon furries professing satanism.

A media outlet specifically dedicated to reporting “furry” news, called DOGPATCH PRESS, has been featured in outlets like Rolling Stone, the L.A. Times, Vice, and Newsweek. Among the pieces published by the website were two articles titled, “Hail Satan: the original furry” and “A chat with Gemini De Chant, furry at The Satanic Temple.”

In the former, the author, Patch O’Furr, urges their reader to give in to the seven deadly sins, including “wrath for bigots.”

“Pride month just passed. Yay, now it’s time for all the other sins! Hey furries, go Envy some cute costumes. Have Greed for art you don’t need (but you deserve it). Be a Glutton for hugs. Lust for a fursuit crush. Give Wrath for bigots. Enjoy Sloth after a furry con. Why not? Does anyone actually want to go to heaven, the eternally boring place for goodie-two-shoes with no good parties?” the author states, emphasis theirs.

“Hell is where to find real fun and friends. It’s like a furry convention. If you go there for doing just ONE sin … you might as well go for broke,” they added.

In the latter, the author conducts an interview with a satanist furry, Gemini De Chant (also known as Sanita Squirrel), claiming to work at the Temple of Satan in Salem, Massachusetts. While De Chant is a biological male, his “furry” persona is female.

In the interview, the two talk about another satanist furry, Deo Tasdevil, who openly wore his costume to The Satanic Temple’s Baphomet unveiling party in Detroit, Michigan.

“I’m curious about how furries and Satan go together,” Patch O’Furr said. “Want to talk about experiences, gossip, philosophy?”

“Tons! I’m pretty open about being both a Satanist and a furry,” Gemini De Chant responded.

“I liked hearing about fursuiting at the Baphomet unveiling, is that common?” Patch O’Furr asked.

“As far as I know Deo was the only one that had a fursuit at the Detroit event (the Unveiling). However, there are a bunch of furries in the Satanic Temple aside from just me. I know of a few down in Arkansas, two in Boston, one in San Marco, and a couple in Kentucky,” Gemini De Chant said.

De Chant said he works at the Salem art gallery in October to help out with the busy tourist season, adding that he’s seen groups of “furries” visit the satanic exhibit.

There is no known connection between Robinson or Twigg and the satanist “furry” community, but there is a connection to the “furry” world at large. Multiple sources include statements from family members alleging that Twiggs harbored strong anti-Christian sentiments, including hostility toward Christians and Christian values, often framed in terms of “evil,” “hatred,” and radicalization. (ROOKE: Did Your Pastor Say Anything About Charlie Kirk Or Iryna Zarutska On Sunday?)

Something that is undeniably clear on “furry” forums is that while not all of these people consider themselves satanists their community is filled with dark imagery and views antithetical to Charlie Kirk’s message of hope from the promise of the gospel. One could easily see how this could capture the minds of the lost, who are searching for something or somewhere to belong.

Follow Mary Rooke on X: @MaryRooke

