Guest post by Mike LaChance

Last May, a trans activist and Antifa member made a death threat against Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

He is now behind bars in Oregon, having been charged with the attempted murder of another man. It just goes to show a lot of these people are completely off balance and will repeatedly cause trouble until they are stopped.

NewsBusters reports:

Antifa Transgender Who Threatened Rep. Mace in 2025 Charged with Shooting, Attempted Murder of Oregon Man A biologically-male transgender member of the domestic terrorist group Antifa – who was not prosecuted when he posted an implicit death threat against South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace last May – is now in a women’s prison in Oregon and facing charges of attempted murder. “This blood is on the hands of every prosecutor who looked at this threat and looked away. I pray for the safety of the women he’s housed with,” Rep. Mace said in a statement Wednesday, reacting to the news and recounting the death threat made against her by “a transgender named ‘Rem Heathen’ whose real name is Michael Richard Fadich, the Antifa violent extremist”: “In May 2025, Fadich posted a graphic on Instagram depicting a gun pointed directly at Rep. Mace’s face. The message was unmistakable: he wanted her dead. “The Office of Rep. Mace reported this threat. Prosecutors did nothing. Now, eight months later, he is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting someone in Portland just last month. A man is in the hospital because the system failed to stop a violent extremist when it had the chance.”

Nancy Mace’s office put out this statement:

REP. NANCY MACE ASKS DOJ TO INVESTIGATE AFTER PROSECUTORS IGNORED DEATH THREAT, SUSPECT NOW CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01) is asking the Department of Justice to investigate why federal prosecutors failed to act after a violent extremist posted a death threat against her in May 2025, eight months before he was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Oregon. In May 2025, Michael Richard Fadich posted an image on Instagram showing a gun pointed at Rep. Mace’s face. Her office immediately reported the threat to law enforcement. Prosecutors declined to press charges. On December 21, 2025, Fadich allegedly shot a man in Portland, Oregon. The victim survived with serious injuries. Fadich was arrested January 8, 2026, in California and now faces attempted murder charges. “A man is in the hospital because the system failed to stop a violent extremist when it had the chance,” Rep. Mace said. “When prosecutors ignore death threats, they don’t just fail one victim, they create more.” Rep. Mace receives more than 1,300 threats annually. She contrasted this case with Samuel Cain, who was prosecuted and denied bond three times after threatening to kill her.

People on the extremist left are way too comfortable threatening other people with violence when they don’t get their way.

