This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ann Rodgers

A former Arizona Democratic political candidate and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) endorsed official was arrested by Phoenix police following an alleged July 10 disturbance.

Brianna Westbrook, former vice chair of the Arizona Democratic Party who has run for state and federal offices, was taken into custody after officers responded to a disturbance at the Phoenix residence of a former partner, reported 12News.

Westbrook identifies as a transgender woman and was formerly known as Mike McDanel.

According to records obtained by the outlet, McDanel allegedly forced his way into the residence while carrying a knife and a roll of duct tape. The two then struggled physically until McDanel allegedly shoved the other individual onto a couch. The victim reportedly screamed and pleaded for him to stop, leading McDanel to allegedly flee the scene.

McDanel was detained by officers and told them that the situation was a “big misunderstanding.” He allegedly told police the incident was part of a role-play scene they were acting out, 12News reported.

The report alleges that the former partner and victim told police there was no agreement to recreate a “scene.”

Police allegedly found “a knife, tape, and gloves” and booked McDanel into the county jail with a $15,000 bond for a felony burglary charge, according to 12News.

McDanel has previously sought elected office in Arizona multiple times. He previously mounted an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2018, losing to Republican Debbie Lesko. McDanel later sought a seat representing Arizona’s 5th Legislative District but was defeated in the 2022 Democratic primary.

In 2018, he received an endorsement from the local DSA, and in 2020, he was elected as their Southwest Regional Co-Chair.

According to AZ Free News, McDanel has also indicated his support for gun violence when, in April 2023, he called for violence against “transphobes” following a Nashville, TN, shooting at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian Church elementary school, where three children and three adults were killed.

He has also expressed his support for getting rid of Blue Alerts, which are “a safety protocol enacted to counter law enforcement murders,” reported the AZ Free News.

Daily Caller reached out to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Phoenix Police Department for comment.

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