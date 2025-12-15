This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is doubling down on flooding his state with Somali migrants, brushing off a colossal fraud scandal that’s drained billions from hardworking Americans—all on his watch.

As federal probes intensify into schemes that siphoned COVID relief funds meant for hungry kids, Walz is out there pledging to “welcome more” from the very community at the center of the storm, showing zero remorse for the oversight failures that let fraudsters run wild.

“We are going to defend our neighbors,” Walz said at a Tuesday fundraiser, adding “Instead of demonizing our Somali community, we’re going to do more to welcome more in.”

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

This comes on the heels of President Trump torching Walz and the Somali influx in a blistering Cabinet rant.

Trump didn’t hold back, declaring “No more Somalians in the USA” and “I don’t want ’em… Let ‘em go back to where they came from and fix it!”

He blasted: “We keep taking in garbage to our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage…these people come from hell, complain, and do nothing but bitch.”

He hammered the fraud: “I’m understanding Somalians ripped Minnesota that place for billions of dollars! And they contribute nothing. The welfare’s like 88%!”

Trump wrapped up: “Their country stinks! They contribute nothing. I don’t want ‘em, to be honest. OK? Some say, that’s not politically correct. I don’t care. I don’t want them in our country. Their country’s no good for a reason!”

The fraud scandals Trump highlighted are no joke—federal prosecutors say $1 billion in taxpayer funds were stolen, largely through Somali-led nonprofits in schemes like Feeding Our Future, where $250 million in child nutrition funds vanished, leading to 70 indictments and 59 convictions for $40 million.

Autism billing scams followed, with centers fraudulently milking Medicaid for phantom services.

More fraud keeps being revealed and the details are stomach-turning. CBS News exposed how defendants blew millions on luxury cars, villas, and overseas wires. Videos captured them popping champagne in the Maldives.

One text boasted: “You are gonna be the richest 25 year old InshaAllah [God willing].”

At sentencing for 24-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, who splurged on cars and vacations, Judge Nancy E. Brasel said: “Where others saw a crisis and rushed to help, you saw money and rushed to steal.” He got 10 years and owes nearly $48 million.

Walz refuses to own it, telling NBC’s Kristen Welker: “I take responsibility for putting people in jail.”

He’s more annoyed about people calling him a retard.

Walz vented: “People driving by my house and using the R word!” adding “This creates danger!”

Yet Walz’s own rhetoric has been far more incendiary. He attacked Trump over flag burning, calling his policies “fascist” and warning of a “slow rolling attempt at undermining democracy.”

That language fueled two assassination attempts on Trump.

Walz’s push for more Somalis ignores the fraud epidemic and taxpayer burden, welcoming endless migration that empowers Democrat machines through imported votes and welfare dependency.

As probes widen and Minnesotans demand accountability, Walz’s defiance exposes the left’s playbook: flood the system, ignore the scams, and cry victim when called out.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share