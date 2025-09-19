This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Turning Point USA’s Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer has shockingly revealed that Charlie Kirk’s security team were denied the authority to use a key security system on the day he was assassinated, and that it probably would have saved his life.

As we highlighted, footage of Charlie predicting he could be shot and killed taken from his own show months earlier has gone viral.

This prompted one respondent to ask “how TF was TPUSA security so lax that they “missed” a shooter on the only building with a clear shot to Charlie?”

“They practically had one rooftop to keep an eye on,” the X user further remarked, adding “Unacceptable.”

“The answer to your question is that our team has a drone system for watching perimeter and hard to see places. They were not allowed to use it,” Bowyer explained.

He continued, “Universities and university police departments who are separate from bigger city departments and therefore completely influenced by the university are notorious for shutting down drones and extended security perimeters particularly with armed guards because they often complain about militarizing the campus.”

Then came the shocking kicker.

“We use the drone system in every event possible including at our headquarters and it would have saved Charlie’s life in this instance to overcome the police’s decisions on watch and perimeter,” Bowyer claimed.

Bowyer added that most Universities don’t allow the drones or even armed security for events like TPUSA’s.

Bowyer also revealed that Turning Point uses former special forces security experts, but suggested there was nothing more they could have done on the day.

Many respondents feel this is unacceptable and that Utah Valley University should be sued for negligence.

Others questioned why men were still not stationed on the rooftops.

And more pointed out that other drones were present and flying around the campus on the day, prompting the question whose were they?

It’s clear that many questions remain.

Will the FBI investigation provide any answers?

