This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Summary:

Questions Swirl Whether Ecoterrorism May Have Accelerated Wildfires

Economic Activity Impacted in Some States

WaPo Warns Smoke Plume To Worsen

GOP Members Blast Canada Over Toxic Smoke ; Sanction Bill Against Canada Set To Be Introduced

Toxic Smoke Plume Over Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast

Canada’s Wildfire Management Failures Choke Millions Of Americans With Toxic Smoke

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang reports that deteriorating air quality across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast could be “as bad as or worse than during the historic 2023 wildfire event.”

“It could get worse before it gets better,” Capital Weather warned.

Spending a full day outdoors in Washington, D.C., or New York City is equivalent to smoking roughly 10 cigarettes, according to health experts.

The economic toll is already mounting. For example, Six Flags Great America in Illinois closed on Friday because of “hazardous” air quality.

More disruptions.

"Canada is burning: 700+ active wildfires, 8.2 million acres already destroyed. Smoke choking North America again. This doesn't feel like normal wildfire season anymore. It feels like a war on our forests," Our Country Our Choice wrote on X. Notably, OCOC is run by retired US Army Col. Douglas Macgregor.

Could the toxic smoke plume derail World Cup games?

Earlier, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) said he will “introduce a bill next week to sanction Canada and the responsible Canadian government officials for this atrocity.”

Ohio Sen. Moreno To Introduce Bill To Sanction Canada Over Wildfire Smoke

Tens of millions of Americans are choking on toxic wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada. Years of inadequate forest management, often justified in the name of climate change, have intensified focus on the country’s liberal government.

Across the Northeast on Friday morning, an eerie haze blanketed major cities. Even a brief step outside exposed people to air so toxic, it was like smoking multiple cigarettes.

“The Canadian parliament & Mark Carney’s decision not to do the most basic forest maintenance out of climate activism stupidity is now threatening hundreds of millions of Americans with carcinogens,” Daily Signal’s Tony Kinnett wrote on X.

On Thursday, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) said he will be “introducing a bill next week to sanction Canada and the responsible Canadian government officials for this atrocity.”

Additionally, four Republican members of the House blasted left-wing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in a letter, criticizing his liberal government for not doing enough in terms of forest prevention management.

“This is the third consecutive year we have had to write to Canadian officials about a crisis that Canada has the tools to prevent and has chosen not to,” wrote Republican Reps. John James (Mich.), Jack Bergman (Mich.), John Moolenaar (Mich.) and Lisa McClain (Mich.).

Time for accountability.

Canada’s Wildfire Management Failures Choke Millions Of Americans With Toxic Smoke

Canada’s wildfire management policies are once again falling short, as toxic smoke plumes blanket much of the northeastern US and drive air pollution to dangerously high levels.

Air quality readings in cities including Detroit, Milwaukee, and Toledo exceeded 500, well above the 300 threshold considered unsafe. Chicago, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Toronto also recorded unsafe levels, while conditions in Washington, Philadelphia, and New York deteriorated into unhealthy territory.

At this time of year, smoke from Canadian wildfires usually pours into the US, exposing tens of millions of Americans to dangerous air quality.

The recurring cross-border pollution is Canada’s repeated failure to address wildfire prevention and mitigation adequately.

“Canada continues to fail to manage its forests. Controlled burns, thinning and clearing debris would go a long way toward preventing this from happening every summer,” the conservative environmental nonprofit American Conservation Coalition wrote on X.

It should be investigated whether arson or inadequate forest management has contributed to the wildfire chaos in Canada, which is imposing major health risks on the US. Much of the left-wing media points to climate change, while rarely covering forest management failures.

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