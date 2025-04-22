This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The fake news media was dealt a blow today as a key figure involved in one of the most dishonest programs in America suddenly called it quits in the face of a Trump lawsuit.

As The New York Times reported, Bill Owens, the top executive producer of the CBS News show “60 Minutes,” abruptly quit today. In an email, he revealed to the show’s staff that he has resigned because of “a lack of journalistic independence.”

“Over the past months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for ’60 Minutes,’ right for the audience,” Owens said in a memo obtained by the Times.

“So, having defended this show — and what we stand for — from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward,” he added.

Despite throwing in the towel, the far-left HuffPost noted that Owens stated the future remained bright for 60 Minutes.

“’60 Minutes’ will continue to cover the new administration, as we will report on future administrations,” Owens wrote. “We will report from War zones, investigate injustices, and educate our audience. In short, ’60 Minutes’ will do what it has done for 57 years.”

As TGP readers know, President Trump is suing CBS for a whopping $10 billion in damages for deceptively editing a damning interview with Kamala Harris on “60 Minutes” last year. According to the lawsuit, Trump cited “the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct.”

This was the definition of election interference. Fake news 60 Minutes was caught editing Kamala’s answers to make her sound coherent and normal.

It was so bad that ’60 Minutes’ spliced her nonsensical answer and replaced it with a separate sentence she said earlier in the interview.

CBS, of course, claimed they did nothing wrong, and attacked Trump for not participating in the interview.

The network is now reportedly in talks to settle the lawsuit with Trump. This would follow a move by Disney late last year which agreed to pay $15 million to Trump’s presidential library after anchor and Clinton henchman George Stephanopoulos lied about Trump being found liable in a court case for r*ping wacky writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump has since pushed for CBS to lose its license.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share