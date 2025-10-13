This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Derek VanBuskirk

Tommy Robinson faced trial Monday for terrorism after reportedly refusing to unlock his phone, claiming to protect “journalist material.”

Robinson, 42, was stopped and detained by British police en route to Benidorm, Spain, while at the Channel Tunnel on the British side, according to The Independent, citing a court appearance. The incident took place back in July 2024 and he was charged under his real name, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the BBC reported. He gave a not guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Citing Schedule 7 of the 2000 Terrorism Act, officers requested that Robinson provide the PIN to unlock his phone, according to The Independent. “Not a chance, bruv,” he allegedly responded while saying he was a journalist and that his phone held information about “vulnerable girls.”

In a video shared Monday by Robinson, he claimed he was afraid that granting police access to his phone could result in them intentionally tampering with off-the-record sources. He alleged that police were involved in covering up activities by “Islamic grooming gangs” targeting young British girls.

Robinson has at least four prison terms in the last 20 years, ranging from contempt of court to assault and fraud, according to The Week.

Upon returning from a mid-hearing lunch break, Robinson told Urban News Scoop that the trial is a “total abuse of the legal system” claimed it was the second time he has been held unlawfully by the authorities in recent months. He also said he has not been able to rest due to 15 years of legal actions against him.

The court heard that Robinson was detained for driving alone in a Bentley SUV that was not under his name while carrying more than £13,000, according to The Independent.

Reuters reported that Elon Musk, a supporter of Robinson on X, was bankrolling his defense.

If convicted, Robinson could face a £2,500 fine and/or up to three months in jail, according to The Independent. He has denied the allegations against him.

The Terrorism Act allows police to stop individuals passing through a British port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.” The individual detained can be held for as much as six hours, must answer queries and must turn over PINS or passwords for electronic devices. Failure to do so can lead to criminal charges.

