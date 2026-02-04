This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

TMZ received a ransom note demanding a massive payment – in Bitcoin – for the release of Nancy Guthrie.

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC’s “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Saturday night.

The elder Guthrie went ‘missing’ from her Pima County, Arizona, home over the weekend and law enforcement described it as a ‘crime scene.’

Authorities said there are signs of forced entry and blood was found inside the Pima County home.

On Tuesday, police said during a press conference that they have not ruled out a ransom.

“We’re following all leads we have,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Tuesday.

“We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI,” he added.

Later Tuesday, TMZ received a ransom note demanding a “substantial” amount of Bitcoin in exchange for the release of Guthrie.

TMZ said the ransom note revealed details about the crime scene.

TMZ reported:

Another scary twist in the disappearance of “TODAY” host Savannah Guthrie’s kidnapped mother … TMZ has received an alleged ransom note demanding payment for the release of Nancy Guthrie. The note, which was sent to us Tuesday morning, demands a specific substantial amount of Bitcoin … the amount is in the millions, and the note demands the cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address. TMZ has verified the Bitcoin address is real. There is a deadline connected to the alleged ransom … and an element of “or else.” In the moment on our live stream above, Harvey and Charles said she was wearing an item mentioned in the note. In fact, the note says she was not wearing it. The alleged ransom note also describes another item the sender says was damaged at her Tucson-area home.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share