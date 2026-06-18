This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ann Rodgers

TIME Magazine named Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, to its 2026 TIME Visionaries list without acknowledging the company’s history of deceiving parents about their confused children.

The Trevor Project, founded in March 1998, is a suicide prevention hotline for LGBT-identifying youth. Black has led the organization since 2024, and according to a press release is the Trevor Project’s “first Black and first nonbinary CEO.” The same press release notes that Black uses “they/she/he pronouns.”

TIME honored Black for finding “new ways to position the Trevor Project as a key component of public health infrastructure,” but ignored other aspects of the Trevor Project’s work, including its controversial “TrevorSpace” online chatrooms.

The organization describes TrevorSpace as “a welcoming online social community for LGBTQ+ young people between the ages of 13-24 years old.” Critics have noted that this age range creates a forum where minors can engage legal adults in sensitive and often sexualized conversations without their parents’ knowledge.

One mother, identified only as Rachel, claimed to have entered one of the organization’s “TrevorSpace” online chatrooms under a false identity and observed discussions involving minors, gender identity, and parental opposition, National Review reported in 2022. Some participants reportedly discussed ways for minors to pursue social and physical transition without informing their parents.

Rachel provided the outlet with screenshots.

She also encountered conversations in which minors were encouraged to conceal aspects of their gender disorientation from parents and seek support from online communities filled with other adults instead, according to the National Review.

One child in the chat allegedly wrote, “I still feel more masc and more fem on days, but it doesn’t matter what I’m feeling I will always prefer to be a girl. Does that make me trans or am I still genderfluid? Help I don’t know.”

According to Rachel, one of the adults responded with, “If I had to guess based on your post, I’d say it sounds pretty trans.”

The chatrooms were allegedly filled with other detailed messages from adults to minors about masturbation, sexual kinks, nullification surgeries and other inappropriate topics, according to National Review.

The outlet highlighted one adult male in the group who wrote, “So I woke up this morning with a huge urge to masturbate, even though I knew I couldn’t, and it would hurt me if I did, I went and did it anyway.”

Another message thread discussed in the report was between adults and minors about their sexual preferences. Topics included BDSM, scat play, animal kinks, and sexual positions.

The report was released before Black became CEO of the Trevor Project, but the organization’s website still features the TrevorSpace chatrooms.

Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County, California, told the outlet Daily Citizen last year that “a member of our department in his 40s was able to register on TrevorSpace simply by posing as a 13-year-old” and “was able to initiate private chats with other users immediately, without restriction or review.”

Bianco called the chatrooms “a classic setup for grooming or trafficking.”

The Daily Caller reached out to TIME Magazine and the Trevor Project for comment.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

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