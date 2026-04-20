This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

Last week, far-left Governor Abigail Spanberger officially signed legislation that would enter Virginia into the controversial National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) and upend the commonwealth’s electoral landscape.

It would hand Democrats a 10-1 advantage in the U.S. House delegation, expanding a 6D–5R delegation into a potential 10 Democrats, 1 Republican dominance.

Virginia becomes the 19th jurisdiction to join the compact, bringing the total to 222 electoral votes, just 48 shy of the 270 needed to activate the plan.

Under the compact, once the 270 threshold is reached:

Participating states would award ALL their electoral votes to the national popular vote winner

This would apply regardless of how voters in their own state actually voted

In effect, state election results could be rendered meaningless

The Democrats’ big-city machines and open-border policies will decide who becomes President.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) joined Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday and said the quiet part out loud. This move is not about fairness or representing voters, it is about stopping Donald Trump.

Bream stated, “Let’s talk about the last vote there in Virginia, the presidential vote. Vice President Kamala Harris won by about 5 percentage points. So the state is relatively split with a left lean, but 90% of House members from Virginia being from one party?”

Kaine responded, “90% of Virginians are not Democrats. That’s true.”

Bream interjected, “Correct.”

Kaine continued, “But about 100% of Virginians want election results to be respected. We’re deeply worried that Donald Trump will try to interfere with the election results this November or in 2028. Because we saw him do it before.”

“And we have to have a Congress that will stand up to it.”

“In 2021, all 5 Republicans in Virginia went along with Donald Trump in his effort to overturn election results.”

“And so we’re giving Virginians a chance to vote, which Republican states have not done, about whether they want to have a congressional delegation that will stand up against Donald Trump’s tyranny.”

Watch:

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