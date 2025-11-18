This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A bombshell Griffith University study has validated a long suspected reality: short-form videos (SFVs) like TikToks and Instagram Reels are frying brains, slashing attention spans, and crippling cognitive endurance.

Such content is turning a generation into scatterbrained zombies unable to tackle real-world complexities amid algorithmic dopamine traps.

The meta-analysis, reviewing 71 studies and data from 98,299 participants, uncovered a “consistent pattern” of harm from heavy SFV consumption.

Researchers concluded: “Overall, this meta-analysis revealed a consistent pattern linking higher SFV use with poorer cognitive performance, particularly in attentional control and inhibitory processes.”

They warn: “These associations may reflect cognitive strain or emerging disruptions in cognitive endurance and attentional regulation among heavier SFV users.”

“Given the central role of attention and executive functioning in academic, occupational, and daily goal-directed tasks, these patterns may indicate broader difficulties in sustaining mental effort over time,” the study further notes.

The study pinpoints risks for deep thinking: “Tasks requiring prolonged concentration (e.g., reading comprehension, complex problem solving) may be more difficult to sustain, especially as SFV platforms reinforce brief, high-reward interactions through rapid feedback and algorithmic content delivery.”

National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty has amplified the alarm, linking SFV addiction to civilizational decay.

“The last inherited habits of civilization are giving way to the onset of paranoia, distrust, and desperation for answers. Most things you thought were solid in our civilization have been vaporized and evacuated. The second you lean on these structures, they fall apart,” Dougherty urges.

He envisions a grim future: “If we’re going to conserve anything through this period, it’s going to require heroic work and institution-building. Which will require trust, and trust implies some agreement on the deep values. But how can that be achieved when most thoughts are flattened into 15-second video shorts on TikTok and Instagram Stories? God help us.”

The study confirms that social media obsession is self-sabotage, breeding a dumber electorate hooked on snippets over substance—paving the way for real discourse to reclaim focus and rebuild what algorithms have wrecked.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

