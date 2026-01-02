This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher joins Ask Dr. Drew to expose the largest unacknowledged catastrophe in modern history—and the steps now underway to stop it.

I joined Ask Dr. Drew on New Year’s Eve to discuss the largest unacknowledged catastrophe in modern history. We examined the latest evidence linking COVID-19 mRNA injections to wartime-level excess mortality, alongside peer-reviewed data documenting severe genetic disruption and long-term biological harm. We also discussed our ongoing work with state legislatures to stop the deaths, end the mRNA experiment, and force accountability in 2026 as the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement advances.

The Largest Unacknowledged Catastrophe in Modern History

A recently leaked internal FDA memo acknowledges 10 pediatric deaths linked to COVID-19 mRNA injections. This admission—delayed by years and revealed only through a leak—does not reflect transparency or accountability. It represents the microscopic tip of the iceberg.

When broader data sources are examined, three independent mortality estimation approaches converge on a catastrophic conclusion: 470,000–840,000 American COVID-19 “vaccine” deaths.

Using weekly CDC WONDER mortality data, Ethical Skeptic estimates excess non-COVID natural-cause deaths likely attributable to the mRNA vaccination campaign, identifying a sharp inflection beginning Week 14 of 2021 that coincides with rapid vaccine uptake. Anchored to a 2014–2019 baseline and adjusted for the pull-forward effect, the Week 25, 2025 update estimates approximately 843,922 mRNA-associated deaths as of June 21, 2025, with the excess persisting at roughly 2,000–4,000 deaths per week.

CDC VAERS currently reports 19,355 U.S. vaccine-associated deaths. Applying a conservative under-reporting factor of 31, consistent with prior evaluations of passive surveillance systems, implies approximately 600,000 U.S. deaths.

A Florida cohort study (n = 1.47 million) found a 36% higher non-COVID all-cause mortality rate among Pfizer recipients compared to Moderna. When conservatively extrapolated to the national population (approximately 150 million Pfizer recipients), this yields an estimated 470,000 excess U.S. deaths attributable to Pfizer mRNA injections alone.

These estimates exceed total U.S. combat deaths from World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.

Taken together, these independent lines of evidence indicate a sustained mass-casualty event that has been systematically minimized through delayed acknowledgment, limited disclosure, passive surveillance, and regulatory inaction.

I discussed our newly peer-reviewed, highly censored study showing that COVID-19 mRNA injections induce profound and persistent transcriptomic disruption in individuals who developed new-onset adverse events or cancer after vaccination.

Using whole-blood RNA sequencing and differential gene-expression analysis, we compared post-mRNA–injured individuals and patients with new cancer diagnoses against 803 healthy controls. We observed widespread dysregulation of thousands of genes, affecting core systems including mitochondrial energy production, immune regulation, protein synthesis, endothelial integrity, and genomic stability.

Both injured and cancer cohorts showed oncogenic pathway activation (e.g., MYC) alongside suppression of tumor-suppressor and genomic surveillance networks, including p53- and KRAS-related pathways. These changes were accompanied by ribosomal stress, proteasome overactivation, oxidative damage, and chronic inflammatory signaling—patterns consistent with chronic disease and early tumorigenesis.

The cancer group exhibited additional hallmarks of genomic instability and epigenetic reprogramming, persistent type I interferon/TLR activation, and marked ACE2 suppression, activating inflammatory and tumor-promoting signaling loops.

Taken together, the findings indicate that synthetic mRNA exposure can destabilize core genetic control systems, producing gene-expression profiles incompatible with a transient, localized effect and raising serious concerns about long-term biological consequences.

I emphasized that while federal agencies continue to move at a snail’s pace, state legislatures are becoming the engine of accountability.

The McCullough Foundation is currently working with multiple state legislatures to provide scientific support for mRNA ban bills. Up to 15 states are expected to introduce legislation in 2026.

This represents a coordinated, multi-state effort to restrict or remove these injections from the market and force overdue action at the federal level.

This effort can NOT be stopped.

I closed the conversation by outlining what should happen in 2026 to actually Make America Healthy Again:

Pull mRNA injections from the market Develop treatment pathways for mRNA-injured individuals Suspend the CDC childhood vaccination schedule pending independent safety review Repeal the PREP Act, ending liability shields Repeal the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, restoring manufacturer accountability Ban glyphosate, following the lead of other countries Prosecute pandemic profiteers who knowingly caused harm Enact a full moratorium on gain-of-function research

This is no longer a question of interpretation or uncertainty. The evidence now documents a wartime-scale mass-death event, accompanied by deep genetic disruption and long-term biological harm, that has been ignored, minimized, and concealed by federal institutions.

With federal agencies unwilling to act, the responsibility now shifts to the states. The work is underway to stop the deaths, remove mRNA injections from the market, and restore accountability in 2026. History will not judge what was known—but whether action was taken once the truth could no longer be denied.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

