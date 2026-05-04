This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Three people are dead, and several others are seriously ill after a Hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic.

Hantavirus is transmitted to humans by mice and rats, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to South African media, the MV Hondius cruise ship departed from Argentina and sailed to Cape Verde.

“Hantavirus infections are typically linked to environmental exposure (exposure to infected rodents’ urine or feces). While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response,” The WHO said.

“To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases,” the WHO told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa,” they said.

A 70-year-old male passenger and his 69-year-old wife, of unknown nationalities (possibly Dutch), both died.

A 69-year-old British man was evacuated to a hospital in South Africa, where he is fighting for his life.

Other ill passengers are in a hospital in Cape Verde, off the coast of West Africa, and may be placed in isolation.

CNN reported:

A suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has killed three people and sickened at least three others, the World Health Organization said Sunday. In a statement to The Associated Press, the WHO said an investigation was underway but that at least one case of hantavirus had been confirmed. One of the patients was in intensive care in a South African hospital, the UN’s health agency said, adding that it was working with authorities to evacuate two other passengers with symptoms from the ship. “Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations,” WHO said. “Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing.”

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