Guest post by Mike LaChance

One of those things that we’re told never happens has happened again. Thousands of illegal immigrants have been found on voter rolls in the state of Texas – as registered voters.

All things considered, the country should consider itself lucky that the left has not been able to flip Texas blue, a thing Democrats have been trying to do for years now.

This is why voter ID continues to be such an important issue.

FOX News reports:

Texas finds thousands of illegal immigrants registered to vote on state voter rolls A Texas election review has identified thousands of illegal immigrants on the state’s voter rolls, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson said Monday. Nelson said a cross-check of state voter records found that more than 2,700 possible illegal immigrants were registered on the voter rolls, leading to an eligibility review across the 254 counties. The data came from a full comparison of Texas’s 18 million registered voters against federal citizenship records in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ SAVE database, according to the secretary of state’s office. “Only eligible United States citizens may participate in our elections,” Nelson said. “The Trump Administration’s decision to give states free and direct access to this data set for the first time has been a game changer, and we appreciate the partnership with the federal government to verify the citizenship of those on our voter rolls and maintain accurate voter lists.” The investigation showed after running the SAVE cross-check, that state officials could identify 2,724 potential noncitizens whose voter files have been sent to local counties to be further investigated.

The media claimed this was not happening, naturally.

Governor Greg Abbott addressed the issue and said these people are being removed from the rolls.

Even the DHS responded to this.

We need a national audit of every state. Where else is this happening?

