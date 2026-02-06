This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The AI era already feels like a dystopian fever dream straight out of a bad sci-fi novel, but leave it to a software engineer to push the accelerator straight into the abyss.

Enter Alexander Liteplo, the software developer behind RentAHuman.ai, a freshly launched platform that lets autonomous AI agents “search, book, and pay” actual human beings to perform physical-world tasks they can't handle themselves, Futurism reports.

Launched just days ago, the site bills itself as “the meatspace layer for AI,” with slogans like “robots need your body” and “AI can’t touch grass. You can.” Humans sign up, list their skills, location, and hourly rate (ranging from bargain-basement gigs to more specialized rates), while AI agents plug in via a standardized Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for seamless, no-small-talk interactions. The agents can browse profiles, hire directly, or post task bounties—everything from mundane errands like picking up a package.

Liteplo claims thousands of sign-ups, with figures hovering around 70,000–80,000+ “rentable” humans, though visible profiles seem to only show a few dozen in some, including Liteplo himself at $69/hr offering everything from AI automation to massages, Futurism reports.

The whole thing emerged amid the viral frenzy around Moltbook.com, the AI-only social network launched by Matt Schlicht in late January, now boasting something like 1.5 million bot “users” churning out posts, memes, existential rants, and even discussions about defying human directives. RentAHuman feels like the logical, if unsettling, next step: when the bots finish philosophizing among themselves, they need meat puppets to execute in the real world.

Some users on X have called it “good idea but dystopic as f**k,” to which Liteplo himself replied with characteristic nonchalance, “lmao yep.”

Copyright 2026 ZeroHedge

Share