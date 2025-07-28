This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

John Brennan, the Obama CIA Deep Stater currently up to his neck in the oversight majority staff report that details how he and others under Obama cooked up the entire Russia collusion hoax, appeared on MSNBC and provided a snapshot that perfectly encapsulates the legacy media.

Brennan openly accused DNI Tulsi Gabbard of lying even though the documents are declassified for all to read.

And he did this with Jen Psaki, the former Biden Press Secretary.

Actual journalist Matt Taibbi added this succinct observation.

Imagine watching this and thinking it’s anything other than direct propaganda.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

There’s few things the MAGA base would like to see more than this guy and Obama perp walked in handcuffs.

Gabbard responded Friday to Obama’s desperate attempt to distance himself from what she has described as a “treasonous conspiracy.”

“They would have to admit and actually address the details of their complicity in this or their absolute failure in conducting the most basic responsibilities of, again, asking, where is this intelligence coming from? What are the sources? What proof do you have of this high-confidence assessment?” Gabbard stated.

She continued, “Remember, John Brennan and James Clapper at the time assessed, and James Comey, with high confidence, that Russia aspired to help Donald Trump win the election in 2016, when there was no credible intelligence that actually reported that.”

“So, President Obama’s very carefully worded response that came from his office, again, deflects away from addressing any of the truth that was revealed,” she further urged.

“The treasonous conspiracy that we have now released to the American people. The complicity, the deflection, and the silence of politicians, of the mainstream media, and of those directly implicated in this speak volumes,” Gabbard asserted.

Gabbard also revealed that Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner, then head of the intelligence committee, declined to share his email address with a whistleblower who challenged his conclusions regarding the hoax.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share