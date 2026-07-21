This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

If you spend any time on social media, you will see people sometimes say that you don’t hate the media enough. This story is an example of why people say that.

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, an individual deployed an explosive device outside 26 Federal Plaza in New York City. The person was caught and it was immediately apparent that this individual is virulently anti-ICE.

Here’s how NBC News framed the story. This is a headline for the ages:

Fireworks.

This is why no one likes the media. This is why no one trusts the media.

CBS News did something similar. Take a look:

Everyone knows why they do this. It’s to protect leftists.

ABC 7 in California did a much better job and described it as an incendiary device.

And yet the media complains when Trump or others call them an enemy of the people.

This attack was an act of terrorism. If our news media was actually news, that is the way they all would have described it, but they’re not news. They’re left wing propaganda.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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