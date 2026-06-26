This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

It can be amazing how far someone will go to take their Second Amendment training to the next level, if not a little scary.

That’s what we thought when we saw this 15-second video that surfaced on X in June. Let’s just say that it got our hearts racing – and we were safely watching it on a screen.

We don’t have any of the issues about following basic safety rules that we have seen on some other videos that have made the rounds on social media. He’s got a good backstop, and there’s no sign that the gun is pointed in anything other than a safe direction throughout this drill – commendable decision-making on this front.

WATCH:

What we have here is a guy practicing a shooting drill at an outdoor range, only he’s added a rather interesting twist. He used firecrackers as his “go” signal and ran the drill while they were going off.

So, for 15 seconds, he does the combat drill as the firecrackers go off, and it looks like he got all of the rounds on target – and was able to execute a magazine change in the process. That is quite impressive in the din and cacophony during that timeframe, which probably had the adrenaline flowing.

Usually when doing a practical shooting drill in a competition like this, the “go” signal comes from a buzzer, an alarm or something similar, like what is used in this video of “Power Rangers: Ninja Steel” star Chrysti Ane running the JW3 Combat Master course at Taran Tactical. But the use of fireworks adds an element of real-world realism for those who view their carry guns as primarily for personal protection.

People are always looking to take range time to the next level – this seems to be one of the neater ways someone’s done it.

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