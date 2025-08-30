The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Ozempic doesn’t cure obesity—it creates lifelong customers.

The weight comes right back when you stop taking it. Why? Because it doesn’t fix anything. It just shuts off your hunger.

And the side effects are far worse than they’re telling you.

We’re talking about stomach paralysis, bowel obstructions, suicidal thoughts, vision loss, facial wasting, and sagging breasts—some of which are PERMANENT.

They once pulled a drug just like this. So why are they pushing an even worse one now?

This report exposes the Ozempic playbook—and the corruption behind it.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and details, read the full

below.

The immense dangers of the GLP-1 drugs and the scandalous corruption that led the FDA to push them upon America… Read More .

The rise of Ozempic (semaglutide) was anything but organic.

It was aggressively marketed, rubber-stamped by the FDA, and pushed on literally every demographic.

The campaign worked so well that, even with an increase in production, there’s been a shortage of Ozempic.

The short history of Ozempic is truly mind-boggling.

The maker of the drug allegedly paid the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to frame any criticism of giving the drug to Black communities as “racist.”

The immense dangers of the GLP-1 drugs and the scandalous corruption that led the FDA to push them upon America… Read More .

The FDA approved it for kids 12+ based on a single 68-week study.

And now, Big Pharma is lobbying to make Medicare pay for it—at a cost of up to $6 billion a year. Even though Medicare isn’t supposed to cover weight loss drugs.

They’re using the exact same playbook they used with fen-phen—the weight loss drug from the 90s that caused heart valve disease and led to $13 billion in lawsuits.

Back then, the FDA pulled it.

But in 2025, they’re promoting it—and even worse drugs—with a straight face.

If you’re still unsure about the agenda here, take a look at this video from a GlaxoSmithKline sales rep presentation.

The side effects of Ozempic are far worse than we’ve been told:

Gastroparesis (stomach paralysis)

Bowel obstructions

Suicidal thoughts

Vision loss

Facial wasting (“Ozempic Face”)

Sagging breasts

Some of these are permanent, and, as always, most are underreported.

A major study of 16 million medical records found Ozempic users had:

9x higher risk of pancreatitis

4x risk of bowel obstruction

3.7x risk of stomach paralysis

45% increased suicidal ideation (345% with SSRIs)

Yet the FDA is silent. Why?

Ozempic doesn’t just mess with digestion. It changes how your brain absorbs psychiatric meds—leading to severe destabilization, mood swings, and in some cases, suicide.

The immense dangers of the GLP-1 drugs and the scandalous corruption that led the FDA to push them upon America… Read More .

It’s Big Pharma’s dream: a drug that creates customers for other drugs.

How disturbing.

’s full report on the

reveals the stunning corruption that led the FDA to push it upon America. Don’t miss this exposé.

The immense dangers of the GLP-1 drugs and the scandalous corruption that led the FDA to push them upon America… Read More .

Even if you manage to avoid the worst side effects, when you stop using Ozempic, the weight comes right back.

So what’s the point—unless you’re okay with being medicated for life?

Study after study shows that once you stop Ozempic, the pounds return—fast.

That’s because the drug doesn’t fix obesity. It just suppresses your appetite.

It’s true that we have an obesity epidemic in the U.S., but suppressing your appetite isn’t going to fix it.

The root causes of this serious problem are buried, because they threaten Big Food and Big Pharma:

Toxic food additives

Xenoestrogens in plastics

Seed oils and sugar

Food addiction

Gut dysbiosis

Hormonal collapse

The kinds of things being pushed on Americans right now include infant formula spiked with corn syrup, processed foods purposefully engineered to be addictive, weight loss drugs that destroy your gut, gastric bypasses and other surgeries that mutilate your body, endless medications that “treat” but never cure, and a lot more.

It’s all a business model. None of it is about health and wellbeing.

So, this drug is being pushed on people who are struggling with their weight BECAUSE of what they’ve been consuming.

The goal of processed food companies is literally to get kids hooked on things that taste good so they become lifelong customers.

The immense dangers of the GLP-1 drugs and the scandalous corruption that led the FDA to push them upon America… Read More .

David Kessler, a former FDA commissioner, said food giants have even admitted to engineering their products to be addictive.

Something is deeply wrong here. Every American should be outraged.

It’s literally right out of Big Tobacco’s old playbook. See

’s deep-dive on Ozempic for the

.

The immense dangers of the GLP-1 drugs and the scandalous corruption that led the FDA to push them upon America… Read More .

What about fasting for weight loss?

It works! And it’s free. So of course… it’s vilified.

Ozempic makes money. Fasting doesn’t.

Yet fasting does everything Ozempic does—without the side effects.

It resets hunger signals, breaks addictions, and heals the body!

And there are other natural solutions, too!

You can identify your personal “fat sensitizers” (e.g., aspartame, chocolate, avocados), fix your nutrient deficiencies (like magnesium, iodine, chromium), support mitochondrial health, and heal your gut.

But fasting may be the closest thing we have to a silver bullet.

Most people eat to numb certain emotions and others eat because they’re bored, not because they’re hungry. Fasting helps reverse that.

Fasting reprograms your nervous system, shrinks your stomach, and restores your ability to hear your body’s real signals.

Ozempic mimics some of this process—but without the very necessary healing.

We’re being sold drugs that don’t work, wreck our health, and keep us trapped.

They lied about Fen-Phen for weight loss. They lied about opioids for pain. They lied about vaccines.

And now, they’re lying to you about Ozempic.

The good news is that, for the first time in history, leaders like RFK Jr. are publicly confronting Big Pharma and Big Food.

And millions of Americans are waking up.

The scam is finally collapsing. And together, we’re bringing truth back to medicine.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

What is the Relationship Between Liquid Crystalline Water and Zeta Potential?

Turbo Cancers and Alternative Cancer Treatments

The Remarkable Secrets of Coconuts

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about.”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)