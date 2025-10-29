This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

In a hilarious instant classic segment, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty rants about other anchors suddenly adopting accents when pronouncing Spanish sounding names.

To emphsise how ridiculous the trend is, starts talking in an Irish accent to provnounce his own name.

“As I’ve said before, I am Irish. And if I was moderating that debate, would the host introduce me as Robert James Finnerty, don’t you know the little lad that he is Robert James Finnerty?”

“If the host was Chinese, would they then introduce that person with a Chinese accent? I don’t think so. Stop it,” Finnerty raged.

This is definitely a thing…

And it’s not just news anchors…

But why?

It could have been funnier…

Leftists are, of course, big mad…

