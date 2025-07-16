This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Rasmussen Reports chief pollster Mark Mitchell joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Tuesday.

During his discussion with host Steve Bannon, Mitchell warned that President Trump’s approval rating is one point away from his lowest net approval ever. This all has to do with the Epstein gaslighting. The American public is NOT buying it.

Mark Mitchell: I just want to start at a high level and say Donald Trump came in with really great approval numbers. He’s brought a lot of foreign investment back to the United States. He just signed his signature legislation less than two weeks ago, and it’s the summer. The Democrats are imploding. He took out the Iranian nuclear weapons program, which was insanely popular. Where his approval rating should be right now is soaring. It’s not, it’s plunging. It’s one point away from the lowest net approval rating that he’s had this entire cycle. The last time he had a rating, it was negative five, was back in April. That was when the market imploded 15%. So people are trying to say this (Epstein files) isn’t a big deal. People are trying to say nobody wants this Epstein information out. It’s an absolute misdirection. This is horrifying. If it isn’t corrected, it threatens derailing Trump’s agenda, getting rid of his political capital. If this isn’t fixed, this might hang over Trump’s administration. It could be his Afghanistan going into the fall with Democrats still pounding away. How come you flip-flops on Epstein? And, in my opinion, there are some very easy fixes.

President Trump and his team better reverse course on their Epstein talking points. It’s not working.

Trump’s approval is now sitting at 47 percent. He has dropped five points in a week.

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Here is the full interview from Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share