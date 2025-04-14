This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

In a bombshell interview with Eric Bolling on The Balance, former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani stunned conservatives by publicly expressing deep frustration with key decisions made under the Trump-era Department of Justice and FBI.

Giuliani — long viewed as a stalwart ally of the MAGA movement — admitted he is “very upset” with recent actions by officials at the Department of Justice and FBI.

This comes after FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly appointed Steven Jensen to lead the coveted FBI Washington Field Office. According to the New York Times, Jensen “played a key role in responding to the attack on the Capitol” on January 6th.

Jensen was then tasked as the Section Chief of the Domestic Terrorism Operations Section, according to former FBI Agent Kyle Seraphin. Seraphin, a whistleblower and member of a group of persecuted federal agent whistleblowers known as “The Suspendables,” said that the Domestic Terrorism group was “fixated” on Jan. 6.

Jensen conducted two daily calls with law enforcement across the country regarding the protest, where he “breathlessly exclaimed the country was under attack by J6ers,” according to a former FBI National Security Intelligence Supervisor.

In response to The New York Times report, The Gateway Pundit initially published an article citing a high-ranking FBI official who stated the story was “fake news.”

However, further confirmation from multiple federal sources now verifies that Steven Jensen has, in fact, been appointed Assistant Director of the Washington Field Office. While the FBI has not made a formal public announcement at the time of this writing, a post on X shared by the official FBI account of Director Kash Patel—reposting a mention of Jensen in his new role—effectively confirms the appointment.

When asked for clarification, the high-ranking official referenced in our original piece explained that his “fake news” comment was directed at the Times’ portrayal of Jensen’s role on January 6th—not the appointment itself. He added that Jensen is regarded internally as a “rockstar.”

While praising Trump’s Justice Department in general, Giuliani made it clear that something is very wrong with some of the personnel moves being made.

Transcript:

Eric Bolling:

Speaking of lawfare—you were under a lot of scrutiny. You got a lot of heat. How are you? The last I read was that they finally backed off and said, “You can keep your Manhattan apartment. You can keep your World Series rings.” It was insane what they were doing to you. And by the way, the reason I brought this up—in the break, we were talking about the way they’ve treated Bannon and Peter Navarro as well. So talk to us a little bit. Rudy Giuliani:

Well, I get a lot of sympathy and a lot of support. And there’s no question I was beaten up pretty bad. But my friends Steve and Peter Navarro—much worse, in being put in jail. I mean, four months in jail. How about putting leg irons on Peter Navarro? I must have arrested 5,000 people. I probably used leg irons once or twice. I can’t even recall it. It’d probably have to have been a five-times murderer. That was just done because the FBI was crooked. I’m very upset now because Kash Patel and Pam Bondi have taken one of the people who was running the unit going after Catholics in the Justice Department—and also going after J6 people—and put them in charge of the Washington office of the FBI. I tried to reach them today, and they didn’t call me back. I want to know why. They say there’s an explanation for it. It better be damn good. Eric Bolling:

So tell us—do you think Kash and Pam are doing the job that we’re doing? Rudy Giuliani:

I do. Up until now, I was over-the-top enthusiastic, particularly about the Justice Department. Wow—Justice Department did a great job. So I’m going to assume there’s a reason for this that I don’t know, but I can’t give it, and I’m getting hundreds of calls about it—particularly from the J6 group, because as you can imagine, they’re very tight. This guy—some of them tell me—this guy was mean and vicious to them. Horrible. Now he’s going to run the Washington office for the FBI? I don’t know. Maybe he was a whistleblower. I don’t know. I have to see. Eric Bolling:

Yeah, I have to see. Let us know if they get back to you.

You can watch the full video below:

