Guest post by Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson expressed amazement on “The Tucker Carlson Show” Monday as Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger guided him through the site’s blacklist.

Wikipedia has a “perennial sources” page that categorizes sources based on how reliable they supposedly are, using “public discussion and consensus.”

Sanger told Carlson on his show how to find the list and informed him as he searched for it that The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, The Nation, Mother Jones and GLAAD were among those with approval from Wikipedia.

WATCH:

“Come on!” Carlson exclaimed, laughing.

“These are all green lit, fully green lit,” Sanger said. The Wikipedia co-founder then read some of the “blacklisted” sources, including Breitbart News, the Daily Caller, The Epoch Times, Fox News, the New York Post and The Federalist.

“So, you can’t use those as sources on Wikipedia,” Sanger said.

“Oh, wow,” Carlson said as he looked at the list on his phone. Sanger explained the color coding.

“Red means it’s blacklisted,” he said. “You cannot cite it as a source of facts, maybe as a source of opinion, but generally that works out.”

Carlson read out loud that Blaze News, Catholic-Hierarchy.org, CounterPunch and the Caller were coded red. He told Sanger he founded the Caller but has “nothing to do with it now.”

“That’s interesting,” Carlson said while looking at his phone. “Well, this is kind of incredible. Okay. I never hear about this! And we don’t know who made this decision?”

Sanger asserted an account named Mr. X was responsible, but noted it is edited by numerous individuals, just like other Wikipedia pages. Carlson continued to list off outlets.

“This is so funny! This is amazing!” Carlson said, laughing.

While not mentioned during the interview, Wikipedia categorizes the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as “generally reliable on topics related to hate groups and extremism in the United States.”

However, the SPLC accused the late Charlie Kirk’s popular organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) of being a hateful, white nationalist-friendly movement despite Kirk denouncing such ideologies. TPUSA also appeared on the SPLC’s so-called “Hate Map” four months before Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination due to its common conservative stances.

SPLC has also repeatedly listed right-leaning groups like Moms for Liberty and Gays Against Groomers on its Hate Map — alongside the Ku Klux Klan — for denouncing LGBTQ ideology and other liberal priorities.

Moreover, The Nation published a piece on Sept. 12 using an incorrect quote from Kirk and subsequently issued a correction with the accurate quote, which read, “If we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would have been called racists. Now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us. They’re coming out and they’re saying, ‘I’m only here because of affirmative action.’ We know. You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.”

Furthermore, Wikipedia categorizes ProPublica as “generally reliable for all purposes” due to its “excellent reputation for fact-checking and accuracy,” noting it has garnered multiple Pulitzer Prizes.

However, a majority of ethics experts cited by ProPublica in stories on Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito’s alleged ethics breaches had records of donating to Democratic campaigns and left-wing causes, a DCNF review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records found in July 2023.

Seven of the nine ethics experts cited in ProPublica’s stories on the justices had collectively contributed more than $100,000 to Democratic campaigns and left-wing causes, FEC records showed. Several also worked for groups advocating for Thomas’ resignation that were supported by donors that also funded ProPublica, the DCNF previously reported.

The ProPublica stories failed to disclose these ethics experts’ contributions or the fact it shared donors with organizations pushing for Thomas to resign.

