Screenshot from Steve Bannon's War Room.

“This is a bombshell.”

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole just made a devastating prediction about what RFK Jr.’s latest move means for mRNA vaccine technology.

“The repercussions,” he says, “are going to be felt worldwide.”

Most people have no idea how big this really is.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. dropped a mega bombshell on Tuesday when he announced that BARDA will be CANCELING 22 mRNA vaccine development contracts, saving taxpayers about $500 million in the process.

This move delivered a major blow to the biomedical industrial complex, which was hoping to make an mRNA vaccine for just about every disease imaginable.

Kennedy also gave legitimacy to what was deemed a “conspiracy theory” for the longest time.

He suggested the COVID-19 shots, marketed as “safe and effective,” could have CAUSED the virus to mutate more quickly and EXTENDED the pandemic altogether.

He explained:

“The [mRNA] vaccine [platform] paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics. As the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine, millions of people, maybe even you or someone you know, caught the Omicron variant despite being vaccinated. That’s because a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective.”

Kennedy’s defunding of mRNA vaccine technology “is a bombshell,” pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole told Steve Bannon.

Why?

Because “when the money isn’t there, these are going to FIZZLE.”

In simpler terms, a total collapse of the mRNA vaccine empire.

And you can already see the media and biggest vaccine pushers in total freefall.

At least four different local news stations effectively read from THE SAME SCRIPT, each crediting the COVID shots with “slowing the COVID-19 pandemic”—shortly after Kennedy decided to pull the plug on mRNA vaccine tech.

• “The targeted vaccines are credited with slowing the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.”

• “These mRNA or mRNA vaccines are credited with slowing the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.”

• “That’s the type of vaccine credited with slowing the COVID 19 pandemic.”

• “While mRNA vaccines are credited with slowing the 2020 pandemic…”

Professor Peter Hotez responded to the news, saying:

“The US government is turning its back on an mRNA platform technology that saved 3.2 million American lives during the pandemic and is our best chance for vaccines against new and emerging pandemic threats.”

Image: Wikipedia

Leave a comment

Vaccinologist and multi-millionaire beneficiary of his own rotavirus vaccine patent, Paul Offit, said it was a “sad day for science.”

“[mRNA] is a phenomenal technology and it was remarkably safe … Although the vaccine could cause myocarditis … it was rare and it was transient and self-resolving,” he told MSNBC.

Even the BBC had a quiet meltdown, with one doctor saying Kennedy’s decision to defund mRNA was rooted in “misinformation” and “anti-science.”

But what they’re all really thinking is what Dr. Ryan Cole said out loud:

“The repercussions are going to be felt worldwide.”

Kennedy essentially nuked mRNA without having to ban it—or face the political blowback.

By letting the government money run dry, the market will follow, and interest in mRNA will evaporate—quickly.

As Dr. Cole said, “Follow the money. When the money isn’t there, these are going to fizzle.”

Ding, dong, the witch is dead.

Share

Thanks for reading! I hope this brought you the good news you needed today.

I was banned from Twitter 1.0 three times for posting videos of doctors and scientists sharing “COVID misinformation.”

I was labeled a “conspiracy theorist.” But it turns out we were right all along.

Leave a comment

A little bit about me: I spent over a decade working as a licensed healthcare professional. But when the Biden administration rolled out its vaccine mandates, I couldn’t stay silent. My conscience simply wouldn’t let me.

That’s when I started this page.

Since then, I’ve shared thousands of clips featuring doctors and scientists who were brave enough to question the official COVID narrative.

Along the way, we’ve reached billions of views and helped millions of people understand the other side of the COVID story that the government didn’t want out.

If censorship strikes again, you can always find me at vigilantfox.com.

Sign up for my newsletter to get the latest “conspiracy theories” delivered straight to your inbox. It’s a simple and easy way to stay ahead.