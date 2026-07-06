This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

There’s one thing that can be worse than a person who is not trained in how to safely exercise their Second Amendment rights, and that’s a person who’s been trained by a lousy instructor.

Put it this way: we may have seen what has to be the dumbest firearms instructor ever, and that is probably the most charitable way to describe him, because the alternative is far worse. How bad is it?

We asked Second Amendment Foundation President Massad Ayoob, who is one of the foremost instructors in self-defense using firearms, for his thoughts on the 14-second video posted by Gun Lovers Club. His comment was brief and to the point.

“In a word: Insane,” Ayoob told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WATCH:

The video posted to X Wednesday evening displays some weapons-grade lunacy. The video shows a student with what appears to be a Glock pistol racing to a firing position and going prone – so far, so good.

Then the instructor proceeds to take his own semiauto pistol and empty the magazine about a foot in front of the student, who looks up, almost as if asking, “Seriously, did you really just do that?”

It goes without saying that anyone exercising their Second Amendment rights should get the best training they can afford, even if it means getting a less-fancy gun than the pistol you’ve dreamed about. But it should be obvious to everyone that this instructor wasn’t worth a fraction of 1% of the money he got from the student.

We know that realistic training for self-defense can be important for those who are exercising their Second Amendment rights, because a lot of stuff can happen in these life-or-death situations, but it does need to be the right type of training. Doing a mag dump from a semi-auto pistol into the ground a foot from a student’s head is nowhere in the same galaxy of being the right type of training.

Clearly, this is one instructor who probably needs some serious remedial classes in firearms safety before he should even get the chance to prove he should be allowed near students again.

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