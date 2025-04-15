This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

A transgender campaigner told MSNBC Friday that “it’s very easy” to fight anti-trans legislation because “the science is on our side.”

‘Charlotte’ Clymer declared that “every credible medical organisation has come out and endorsed gender-affirming care and said that the trans military ban is ridiculous and unnecessary.”

Yyyyyeah, it’s not on your side though is it.

Biological science for hundreds of years has operated on the fact that there are two genders and you can’t just do a switcheroo because you’re a bit sad.

Clymer was previously known as Charles Clymer, a male ‘feminist activist’ who was ostracised from the movement after being accused of being abusive to women.

Since then, he rebranded himself into a self-identified woman named Charlotte who advocates for abortion.

He campaigned for Kamala Harris on was included on a Zoom “Women for Kamala” fundraiser event before the election.

Chuckie was also allegedly involved in a voter suppression scam.

Go all in on this person Dems, please.

Probably not, no.

