In a stunning betrayal, the Bank of England has announced plans to scrub Winston Churchill and other iconic British figures from the nation’s banknotes, ludicrously swapping them out for images of wildlife like hedgehogs, badgers, and otters.

This comes after a so-called public consultation where nature themes supposedly won out, but detractors see it as the latest chapter in a relentless campaign to dismantle British heritage under the guise of ‘progress’.

Conservatives and history defenders are fuming, labeling the decision a cowardly capitulation to woke sensitivities that deem giants like Churchill too “divisive.” As globalist forces push to rewrite the past, this shift reeks of an agenda to erase the very leaders who built and defended the free world—forwarding a relentless pattern.

The Bank of England revealed the overhaul following a consultation that drew over 44,000 responses, with 60 percent favoring nature over historical figures, architecture, or cultural milestones. Current notes feature Churchill on the £5, Jane Austen on the £10, JMW Turner on the £20, and Alan Turing on the £50. All will be phased out in favor of native species, plants, and landscapes, albeit with King Charles III remaining on the front.

A second consultation this summer will finalize specifics, drawing from a shortlist curated by wildlife experts. The bank claims this boosts security features and celebrates the UK’s environment, but the timing—amid ongoing attacks on British icons—raises eyebrows.

Former business minister Kevin Hollinrake didn’t hold back, calling the idea “bonkers” and insisting banknotes should honor “historical giants who shaped our nation.” Ex-business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg piled on, accusing the bank of lacking seriousness: “Animals on notes? What next, squirrels running the economy?”

The Express reported Conservative pledges to reverse the change if they regain power, slamming it as a sign of cultural self-loathing. “We should be proud of our history, not hide it,” one source told the paper.

This isn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a broader leftist crusade to purge Britain’s past. As we detailed in our coverage of a London museum draping a historical portrait in cloth to “reclaim Caribbean history,” institutions are bending over backward to obscure figures tied to empire, even flagging statues of Nelson and Churchill for potential removal.

Recall how Prime Minister Keir Starmer gutted 10 Downing Street of artworks depicting Shakespeare, Thatcher, and Churchill himself, replacing them with abstract pieces from “diverse” artists like Denzil Forrester and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. Critics labeled the move a petty purge, swapping heritage for soulless scribbles that scream contempt for English roots.

Academic elites have long fueled this fire. Cambridge University has hosted panels in recent years branding Churchill a “white supremacist” whose empire was “worse than the Nazis,” downplaying his role in crushing fascism while amplifying outdated grievances.

Schools aren’t immune. A London primary renamed its “Churchill House” after footballer Marcus Rashford for “diversity,” ignoring the wartime PM’s legacy in favor of modern symbolism. Parents raged, but the headteacher pressed on, claiming it empowered student voices.

During 2020’s BLM unrest, a petition demanded uncovering Churchill’s Parliament Square statue after it was boxed up amid vandalism fears—yet Boris Johnson did zilch.

The Churchill statue has become a repeated target for obsessed misanthropic leftists.

Another push in Croydon sought to erase a Churchill mural, backed by a Labour councillor who peddled the “racist bigot” narrative.

These assaults add up to a calculated effort to strip Britain of its identity. By ditching Churchill for badgers, the Bank of England plays into hands that view national heroes as obstacles to a borderless, history-free utopia.

It’s clear: this caters to a vocal minority obsessed with decolonizing everything, from currency to classrooms.

The irony bites hard. Churchill, who rallied the free world against tyranny with lines like “We shall fight on the beaches,” now gets sidelined for squirrels. If this doesn’t wake up the masses to the cultural erosion, what will?

