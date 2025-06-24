This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

President Trump responded to the ongoing situation between Israel and Iran on Tuesday morning as both countries exchanged rockets despite an agreed ceasefire.

The President condemned both sides, saying, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing!”

This comes after Trump dropped bombs on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, and Iran responded with a coordinated attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatat but gave advanced notice.

The response from Iran, President Trump said, was “very weak,” but “they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.” He added, “I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” calling on Iran and Israel to “proceed to peace and harmony.”

Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a total ceasefire “upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported this morning, Israel has announced plans to “continue the intensive operation to strike Tehran” after both sides apparently ignored the ceasefire agreement and exchanged fire.

The President appeared to place more blame on Israel for the agreement falling apart, saying "as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen."

"I didn't like plenty of things I saw yesterday. I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal," President Trump said in response to Israel reportedly firing attacks on Tehran hours after the agreement was made.

"I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning."

President Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday at approximately 6 am ET as he departed for the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

During the press gaggle, Trump also took aim at CNN and MSNBC for their downplaying on the Saturday night attack that destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities. "That place is under rock. That place is demolished. The B-2 pilots did their job," he said. "I think CNN ought to apologize to the pilots of the B-2s. I think that MSDNC ought to apologize. I think these guys really— these networks and these cable networks are real losers."

"You're gutless losers," he continued.

WATCH:

Trump: I'm not happy that Israel is going out now. There was one rocket that I guess was fired overboard. It was after the time limit, and it missed its target, and now Israel's going out. These guys got to calm down. Ridiculous. I didn't like plenty of things I saw yesterday. I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal. They didn't have to unload, and I didn't like the fact that the retaliation was very strong. But in all fairness, Israel unloaded a lot, and now I hear Israel just went out because they felt it was violated by one rocket that didn't land anywhere. That's not what we want, I'll tell you. And I'm telling you, I'm not happy about that, Israel either. All I do is play both sides. I'm going now, as you know, to NATO. Some of you are going with me, and I think it's going to be successful. We'll see. I'll let you know. Reporter: Talking about the new dawn in the Middle East that you managed to achieve last night, you know, the region is going to a new place. Can you tell us what's your future plan for Gaza, for the hostages?



Trump: Well, we have to have Israel calm down because they went on a mission this morning. I got to get Israel to calm down now. Reporter: You urged both sides not to violate the ceasefire, but reports coming from the region suggest that the sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire. Trump: I think they both violated it. I don't think— I'm not sure they did it intentionally. They couldn't rein people back. I don't like the fact that Israel went out this morning at all, and I'm going to see if I can stop it. So, as soon as I get away from you, I'm going to see if I can stop it. Okay? Reporter: How confident are you that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been demolished? Trump: I think it's been completely demolished. I think the reason we're here is because those pilots, those B-2 pilots, did an unbelievable job. And you know, the fake news, like CNN in particular, they're trying to, you know, they're trying to say, “well, I agree that it was destroyed, but maybe not that destroyed.” You know what they're doing? They're really hurting great pilots that put their lives in the line. CNN is scum, and so is MSDNC, they're all. And frankly, the networks aren't much better. It's all fake news, but they should not have done that. Those pilots hit their targets, those targets were obliterated, and the pilots should be given credit. They're not after the pilots. They're after me. Reporter: Do you believe that Iran could rebuild its nuclear program? Trump: Iran will never rebuild its nuclear. From there? Absolutely not. That place is under rock. That place is demolished. The B-2 pilots did their job. They did it better than anybody could even imagine. They hit late in the evening, it was dark with no moon, and they hit that target with every one of those things, and that place is gone. But when I see CNN all night long, they're trying to say, well, maybe it wasn't really as demolished as we thought. It was demolished. You take a look at the pin pricks, and you see. That place is gone. And I will say, I think CNN ought to apologize to the pilots of the B-2s. I think that MSDNC ought to apologize. I think these guys really— these networks and these cable networks are real losers. You really are. You're real losers. You're gutless losers. I say that to CNN because I watch it. I have no choice. I got to watch that garbage. It's all garbage. It's all fake news. But I think CNN is a gutless group of people, and the people that run it— nobody even knows it's been sold so many times— but the people that run it ought to be ashamed. MSDNC, a guy named Brian Roberts, he heads it. He's a disgrace. He's a weak, pathetic disgrace. Reporter: Israel said that Iran violated the peace agreement. Do you believe that Iran is still committed to peace? Trump: Yeah, I do. They violated it, but Israel violated it too. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, Okay, now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour, just drop everything you have on them. So, I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because the one rocket that didn't land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land, I'm not happy about that. We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*ck they're doing! Do you understand that?

