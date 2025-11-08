The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
4h

The biggest thing the administration could do is to ensure fair voting. Citizens only, no online voting, and supervised election activity.

But no, we're threatening Russia with sanctions, persecuting conscientious objectors to genocide, deporting 12 illegals per day and sending mean tweets.

If we lose the midterms, this country is finished.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture