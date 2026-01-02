This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

A Somali TikToker (account now defunct), first highlighted by Libs of TikTok, mocked Americans about alleged Somali-linked fraud in Minnesota and pushed dangerous rhetoric suggesting Elon Musk was “about to die.” Such statements fit a broader alarming pattern surrounding the Democratic Party’s normalization of assassination culture against Musk and President Trump supporters.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about him. He [Musk] about to die,” TikToker “dowza.z” stated in a short 30-second clip. The account has since been taken down, and it remains unclear whether the TikToker deleted the account or whether the dangerous rhetoric directed at Musk violated the platform’s terms of service.

Musk responded on X to DogeDesigner’s reposting of the video, saying, “Then it is war.”

Musk’s comment comes as the current political climate, characterized by increasingly hostile rhetoric from the Democratic Party, has significantly amplified threats and the spillover of inflammatory left-wing propaganda into real-world security risks. Historical precedent supports this assessment, including the role of dark-money-funded NGOs backing anti-American activist networks, what Peter Schweizer has described as the “protest industrial complex,” which coordinated protest activity and other pressure campaigns targeting Musk, Tesla, President Trump, and anything ‘America First’. These efforts coincided with radical left groups, including firebombing terror incidents at Tesla showrooms. Taken together, this pattern of threats from the left and their supporters has translated into real-world consequences. Just look at what happened to Charlie Kirk, which reinforces the urgency for Musk to ramp up his political activity this year.

“America is toast if the radical left wins. They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore,” Musk wrote on X.

Musk was quoting a report that he is reportedly going all-in on funding Republicans for the midterm election cycle.

This is just day two of the new year.

