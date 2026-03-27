The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan's avatar
Nathan
3h

Good ole' click bait. Food scarcity is on the horizon...but don't forget to buy gold you unwashed swine. It'll come in handy when you need to trade all of it for one slice of bread.

Reply
Share
Luke's avatar
Luke
2h

Michael is a good dude. Not sure how bad it will get here in the US. I can tell you it doesn’t seem to be alerting farmers. At least the couple sources I have anyhow. Heard things might get bad after the Russia and Ukraine war squared off.

Understand, Yon is an alarm clock. He’s making educated predictions by events on the ground. If he is not correct on something doesn’t mean he’s a liar or a fool. At some point I am quite certain he is going to be right. It’s matter of when, not if. The forest fire tender is quite plentiful and it probably just needs a spark.

All of you who read this should prepare accordingly. I know that’s kinda vague. Just make you a little plan B and do best you can. For the record I am woefully underprepared btw lol.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture