The hits keep coming for one of the most infamous global organizations of our time.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), once the most prestigious international networking (and progressive political advocacy) group in the world, is facing a crisis that threatens to take down the whole organizational entity.

Klaus Schwab, the founder and 50-plus-year uncontested head honcho of the WEF, resigned from the organization without warning on Sunday. This caught onlookers by surprise and led to a plethora of intrigue about what exactly is happening at the outfit that hosts the annual high-profile confab in Davos, Switzerland.

Well, now we know what’s been causing a ruckus behind the scenes.

The World Economic Forum launched an investigation against Schwab after whistleblowers came forward with a plethora of serious allegations against both Mr Schwab and his wife, Hilda, who had long been intimately involved with the organization.

The Wall Street Journal has the scoop:

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab is under investigation by the organization he created after a new whistleblower letter alleged financial and ethical misconduct by the longtime leader and his wife. The anonymous letter was sent last week to the Forum’s board and raised concerns about the Forum’s governance and workplace culture, including allegations that the Schwab family mixed their personal affairs with the Forum’s resources without proper oversight, according to the letter and people familiar with the matter. It included allegations that Klaus Schwab asked junior employees to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used Forum funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels. It also alleged that his wife Hilde, a former Forum employee, scheduled “token” Forum-funded meetings in order to justify luxury holiday travel at the organization’s expense.

A whistleblower also alleged that the Schwab family used WEF funds to buy a luxury mansion — pulling tens of millions of dollars out of the organization’s accounts — and maintained it exclusively for private use.

The WEF has a new chief—and he’s even worse than Klaus Schwab.

The report adds that Schwab has denied the accusations, yet the WEF board refused to allow him to address the board on Sunday, the day he resigned.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab said in a statement released Monday.

In the meantime, the WEF board has appointed Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, the former CEO of Nestlé, as the interim chairman as they search for a permanent successor to Schwab.

The WEF peaked at the height of the coronavirus hysteria era, when Schwab’s creation cemented itself as the narrative and ideas shop of the global progressive elite class. At Schwab’s annual Davos conference, global narratives like “The Great Reset” and “the energy transition” were spawned and advanced through the collaboration of the WEF and its partner entities.

However, with the second term of President Donald Trump underway, there is no more global consensus for the climate hoax and other authoritarian Trojan horse narratives that were used to roll up power and impose anti-human policies upon the West and beyond.

Davos was once a must-attend for tier one executives and global leaders. However, the 2025 conference failed to make much of a splash whatsoever, and many of the world’s power brokers were absent from Davos for the first time in several years.

With the emergency resignation and an investigation into Schwab, the WEF is seeking to fast reinvent itself (and resecure its funding mechanisms) without its founder and ideological lynchpin. Klaus Schwab is virtually interchangeable with the World Economic Forum. Separating Schwab from the organization he founded and led for over 50 years will prove to be a herculean task, if it’s even possible to accomplish such a feat.

