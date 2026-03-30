This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Whether it was the head of a left-wing nonprofit reportedly linked to a Marxist propaganda network connected to a China-based billionaire last week, or Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders on Friday afternoon, there was one common denominator among these “champagne” socialists: their obsession with living an affluent, elitist lifestyle, including flying first class.

TMZ reported on Friday that the socialist Senator from Vermont was flying first class out of Reagan National Airport yesterday afternoon as the government shutdown drags on.

Sanders has been identified with socialist politics for roughly half a century. He was involved with the Liberty Union Party in Vermont in the 1970s, later became mayor of Burlington in 1981, and by the time he entered Congress in 1991, he was already widely described as a democratic socialist.

Recall last year, the boomer socialist and another unhinged Democratic socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were spotted flying around the country in private jets that cost upwards of $15,000 per hour during their tour to fight billionaires.

Last week, Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin, linked to a Marxist propaganda network run by far-left, China-based billionaire Neville Roy Singham (read the latest NGO report by Fox News’ Asra Nomani), flew first class to Cuba to praise the Communists in Havana with a plane full of white liberals.

All of these champagne socialists condemn capitalism, hate America, and claim to support the working class, but have a weird obsession with living elite lifestyles and flying first class. They preach equality but enjoy luxury. Hypocrisy at its finest.

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