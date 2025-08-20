This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

American Academy of Pediatrics pushes mRNA shots for babies against HHS guidance — as Health Canada approves Pfizer’s LP.8.1 mRNA injection for infants.

In the United States, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued new recommendations that infants as young as 6 months should receive COVID-19 mRNA booster injections.

This move directly contradicts Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who earlier this year removed COVID-19 shots recommendations for healthy children from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) schedule.

The AAP is doubling down, insisting babies and toddlers “must be protected”—even as federal authorities begin acknowledge their risks.

Secretary Kennedy pushed back against these new deadly recommendations in an X post, revealing the immense conflicts of interests that plague AAP:

This is a screenshot from American Academy of Pediatrics’ webpage, thanking the organization’s top corporate donors. These four companies make virtually every vaccine on the CDC recommended childhood vaccine schedule. AAP is angry that CDC has eliminated corporate influence in decisions over vaccine recommendations and returned CDC to gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine laser-focused on children’s health. AAP today released its own list of corporate-friendly vaccine recommendations. The Trump Administration believes in free speech and AAP has a right to make its case to the American people. But AAP should follow the lead of HHS and disclose conflicts of interest, including its corporate entanglements and those of its journal—Pediatrics—so that Americans may ask whether the AAP’s recommendations reflect public health interest, or are, perhaps, just a pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP’s Big Pharma benefactors. AAP should also be candid with doctors and hospitals that recommendations that diverge from the CDC’s official list are not shielded from liability under the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act.

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer’s New Omicron LP.8.1 mRNA Injection

Health Canada just authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s latest COVID-19 mRNA shot targeting the Omicron LP.8.1 subvariant—for everyone six months and older.

The rollout will hit most pharmacies this fall. Approval was not based on new clinical trial data, but on Pfizer’s so-called “cumulative body of evidence.”

Despite catastrophic death and injury, collapsing demand, and near-zero public trust, the vaccine cartel is using captured regulators in Canada and captured pediatric groups in the U.S. to push extremely dangerous mRNA injections back into infants and toddlers.

Thankfully, the vast majority of the population are now refusing mRNA booster injections. These new dangerous developments target the remaining ~20% of the population still trapped in mass psychosis since 2021.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

