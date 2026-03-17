The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The McCullough Foundation reviewed 300 studies, and they found the #1 risk factor for autism to be “combination vaccines.”

“There are more children in the United States today with profound autism — completely disabled — than there ever were with polio,” he lamented.

“We’ve, in a sense, caused a major public health crisis through this vaccine ideology.”

But it’s not just the profound autism that’s showing up.

In a survey of approximately 13,000 people, one result about gender identity stood out immediately.

“It doesn’t prove causation. But it is a signal that large is difficult to ignore.”

Something strange has happened in modern medicine.

For decades, vaccine debates focused on obvious adverse events like allergic reactions or acute neurological injuries.

But a quieter question has lingered in medical literature: could vaccines sometimes cause subtle neurological changes that alter behavior, personality, or emotional development?

What happens when people report sudden personality shifts, or changes in emotional bonding, or even changes in sexual attraction following vaccination?

When signals appear, we’re suppose to pause and look a little deeper—not dismiss them because they’re uncomfortable.

But that’s exactly what society does when things like autism and gender identity are involved.

Are there links between vaccination, human connection, autism, and sexual orientation? If we don’t stop to ask these questions, we’ll never know the answers.

Researchers have historically focused on dramatic vaccine injuries like seizures or encephalitis while overlooking smaller neurological effects.

But something is quietly breaking human connection at the deepest level and we have to get to the bottom of what’s causing it.

Romantic partners feel distant.

Intimacy lacks real passion or spontaneity.

Emotional warmth is harder to find.

And gender confusion has exploded, especially in the young.

This isn’t random. It’s the result of neurological changes. And some of those changes may be triggered by mass vaccination.

For more than a century, evidence shows vaccines cause wide-ranging neurological and autoimmune disorders, including autism and middle ear infections.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Exploring the links between vaccination, human connection, autism, and sexual orientation.

What’s rarely discussed are the subtler things like minor personality shifts—the same kind seen after cases of infectious encephalitis.

Unfortunately, these changes leave many people struggling to form the close, warm bonds that once came naturally.

In parallel to mass vaccination, neurological and autoimmune diseases spiked each time a particularly dangerous vaccine entered the market.

Some behavioral patterns increasingly common in our modern society may reflect neurological changes that medicine has not yet fully recognized, but that people are beginning to notice and question.

The pattern started accelerating after the original DPT vaccine rolled out in the 1950s.

That shot frequently caused encephalitis (brain inflammation) and left lasting marks.

What followed was a surge in conditions once openly called “minimal brain damage.”

Read on to learn what that actually means…

Minimal brain damage, or MBD, refers to subtle neurological injuries from inflammation that disrupt emotional processing, attention, and social integration.

It doesn’t always look like severe disability. And it doesn’t always cause obvious structural damage to the brain.

It shows up as everyday struggles that make every day tasks and relationships just feel… off.

Many of these mirror what was observed in patients who recovered from encephalitis after the original DPT vaccine began mass deployment in the 1950s.

In the full article, A Midwestern Doctor lays out the full framework tying vaccine-induced brain changes to the erosion of intimacy and the rise in gender issues happening today—and it changes how you see everything.

Exploring the links between vaccination, human connection, autism, and sexual orientation.

People with these changes often have trouble expressing or feeling deep emotions.

They may appear as though they’re just wearing a mask as they experience life—flat facial expressions, fixed smiles, poor eye contact. They’re impulsive. They hyperactive. And they exhibit unusual speech patterns.

For them, forming lasting warm connections becomes difficult.

They describe it as an underdeveloped emotional side:

• lack of capacity to form emotional relations

• diminished capacity to experience pleasure

• lack of empathy

• withdrawn behavior

• inability to sustain affection

Do you know anyone like this?

It sure seems similar to ADHD and non-severe autism.

The idea that neurological injuries can produce subtle personality shifts is not speculative.

It was widely recognized in earlier medical literature, long before modern debates about vaccines, autism, or gender identity.

So why can’t we talk about it now?

Tragically, something that should be beautiful (physical intimacy) turns mechanical for some—algorithmic movements with no spontaneity or genuine connection behind them.

Hypersexuality can appear as a way to cope with emotional emptiness, but it’s still detached, impersonal, and not limited by real affection.

Precocious sexuality is another way of coping with ego weakness and feelings of inadequacy, and in exaggerated form is commonly encountered among the minimally brain damaged.

They’re trying to grasp something they sense is missing, but hypersexuality and precocious sexuality will never fill that hole.

Attention issues compound it.

Minds stay hyperactive, unable to fully settle and connect with what’s around them.

People become present-oriented, highly impulsive, matter-of-fact, narcissistically egocentric, rambling, circumstantial, and unable to get to the point.

And they can’t joke, since a sense of humor presupposes a background of abstract knowledge against which the situation described in the joke is seen as funny.

Speech can shift, too. Monotone, less resonant, and hard to modulate in response to others.

Some get stuck in repetitive focus or lose awareness of the room.

A variety of auditory processing disorders also occurred.

The brain simply doesn’t integrate experience the same way.

But these aren’t rare quirks—they mirror exactly what doctors observed in post-encephalitic patients decades ago.

The full piece from A Midwestern Doctor reveals the historical pattern no one talks about—and it explains a big shift in men born after the 1950s in particular.

Exploring the links between vaccination, human connection, autism, and sexual orientation.

Post-encephalitic patients—and those with MBD—showed confused sexuality, bisexuality, homosexuality, and impulsive hypersexuality without emotional ties.

The brain damage altered how identity and desire integrated.

And now, modern research has identified a striking overlap between autism and gender dysphoria.

Several studies have found that transgender individuals are significantly more likely to be autistic than the general population.

Estimates suggest between 6% and 26% of transgender individuals may fall on the autism spectrum, compared with roughly 1.85% of the broader population.

That difference is difficult to ignore.

This doesn’t prove causation.

But the prevalence gap is large enough that researchers have begun exploring possible explanations.

Some scientists believe autistic individuals interpret social cues differently and may be less influenced by conventional gender expectations.

Others suggest sensory processing differences could influence how identity develops.

Regardless of the explanation, the autism-gender identity relationship is now widely acknowledged in academic literature.

In a survey of roughly 13,000 respondents comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, one result stood out dramatically.

Participants who reported being vaccinated also reported sexual orientation or gender identity issues at significantly higher rates.

In younger age groups, the difference appeared as high as a ten-to fourteen-fold increase!

This doesn’t prove causation, but a result that large deserves investigation rather than dismissal.

A Midwestern Doctor connects the dots between encephalitis-like vaccine effects, historical case reports, and the modern explosion in gender dysphoria—the receipts are there.

Exploring the links between vaccination, human connection, autism, and sexual orientation.

There is another possible explanation for these observations: endocrine disruption.

Many chemicals present in our modern environments can mimic or interfere with hormones that regulate sexual development.

These endocrine-disrupting chemicals appear in plastics, pesticides, cosmetics, and industrial pollutants.

Research in animals has shown that exposure to certain compounds can alter sexual development and even reproductive behavior.

Field studies found male frogs exposed to the herbicide atrazine sometimes developed female reproductive traits, highlighting how sensitive sexual development can be to hormonal signals.

What if endocrine disruption is altering humans in ways we don’t yet understand?

Hormones, brain development, environmental exposures, and social influences all shape how sexual identity and behavior evolve.

The rise in autism, ADHD, and gender dysphoria likely reflects a complex interaction of biological, environmental, and social forces.

It is likely that no single explanation accounts for the trend.

Environmental chemicals, neurological development, social influences, and medical interventions may all contribute in ways science still struggles to untangle.

But one thing is clear.

Modern medicine still lacks a clear explanation for several major neurological and developmental shifts happening across society.

And until those questions are explored openly, the debate is unlikely to end.

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Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Exploring the links between vaccination, human connection, autism, and sexual orientation.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

DMSO is a Miraculous Therapy for Chronic Pain and Musculoskeletal Injuries

The Great Alzheimer’s Scam and The Proven Cures They’ve Buried for Billions

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

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