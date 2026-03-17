The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
1h

Who delegated any of the vaccine creators or pushers to be God. We were simply fed a narrative our whole lives - lied to. Every plague, illness, sickness has a patent attached to it. These illnesses were generated and inflicted on society for control & depopulation. Today know as Agenda 2030. The truth is out there!

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Talulah West's avatar
Talulah West
1h

The CDC is at it again. RFK wants to stop certain vaccines, but a judge overruled him. Big pharma wins again. The public needs to be educated. So many trust in their doctors as if they were their GOD. Mine doesnt know whats in the medicine or vaccines. She trusts big pharma. They pay her for every vaccine given. Its all about money.

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