The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie C's avatar
Marie C
22mEdited

Over 25 years ago, I bought a book called “4 Blood Types, 4 Diets, Eat Right 4 Your Type,” by Peter D’Adamo. It changed my life. The author and his father were naturopathic physicians with a fascinating history of time spent in European spas, watching some people thrive on the food and others crumble. It’s an amazing story of discovery, but the point I want to make here is that each blood type has certain food types that don’t process well for them. I’m a type O+ and I learned (in short) that wheat is a huge enemy for me because of the processing, but that most meats are restorative for my body. He tackles every food group. I stopped eating bread, cakes, cookies, etc. and all my acid reflux completely stopped. I was able to stop the Prilosec altogether. Now I can have the occasional cookie, or bread, but if I overdo it, I have to take a Prilosec tablet.

I wonder if research has investigated the correlation between blood types and acid reflux or whatever you want to call it. Because it may be as simple as taking certain foods out of your diet like the D’Adamos discovered decades ago.

Reply
Share
2 replies
A T's avatar
A T
23m

I've been through all of this.

While this may speed digestion, what I discovered, not from my doctor but from a sleep therapist, is that I had serious sleep apnea which initiated a gag response that caused my stomach to contract based on the perception of choking when the back of the tongue blocks the airway. Each time this happens the stomach pushes fluid into the esophagus (reflux) causing burning and damage. For the sleep therapist, this was common knowledge. For my doctor – he told me he had never heard of this! I tried a CPAP machine and it immediately stopped the reflux. I chose instead however to get accustomed to sleeping on my stomach and within less than two weeks the reflux disappeared and my esophagus began to heal!

For me, this was a Godsend revelation and I was concerned that I would end up with esophageal cancer as my father had and ultimately died from.

Jesus: “I am the Light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the Light of Life!” John 8:12

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture