STORY #1 - Charlie Kirk’s leaked texts prove Candace Owens was right all along—he refused to be silenced by powerful pro-Israel donors.

Less than 48 hours before his assassination, Kirk confided that major donors were abandoning him after he refused to cancel Tucker Carlson. In those same messages, he admitted he could no longer support the pro-Israel cause while facing relentless pressure to censor dissenting voices.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet has now confirmed the texts are authentic, exposing weeks of denial and a coordinated campaign to discredit Owens. Her investigation wasn’t reckless—it was righteous.



The smear campaign against her, Tucker Carlson, and Megyn Kelly wasn’t about “unity.” It was about hiding the truth that Charlie’s refusal to bow made him a threat to those who depend on control.

Candace never backed down—and now the receipts confirm she was telling the truth.

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - Banks are now deciding who you can be friends with—and freezing your money if you refuse to comply.

Across Australia, alarming new cases show banks crossing every line under the excuse of “keeping you safe.”



One woman’s account was frozen after a small crypto purchase. When she went in for answers, staff grilled her about her Facebook groups, WhatsApp chats, and demanded the name of the friend who showed her how to invest. When she refused, they kept her account frozen and ordered her to cut ties.

Another woman was denied cash to pay contractors without “invoices.” Others have had their accounts locked for months with no explanation. These new “Know Your Customer” rules are quietly conditioning people to accept digital IDs and social credit control.

The blueprint for digital tyranny is already here. Maria Zeee reveals how it starts—and what comes next.

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: If banks and governments can control your money, they can control you.

That’s why our friends at Privacy Academy are hosting a free live webinar TOMORROW, Thursday, October 9 at 7 PM Central Time: 5 Steps to Exit the Surveillance State and Protect Yourself Online.

Learn how to safeguard your data, protect your assets, and fight back against digital tyranny.

Spots are limited—reserve yours now at PrivacyAcademy.com/Pulse.

Claim Your Free Spot

DISCLOSURE: Thank you for supporting this sponsor, which keeps our website running to bring you uncensored news.

STORY #3 - The FDA official who fast-tracked COVID vaccine approvals has just been hired by Eli Lilly. Former vaccine chief Peter Marks left his government post only months ago—and now he’s cashing in with the same industry he helped enrich.



This is the same man who sidelined FDA scientists, buried vaccine injury data, and told Americans the shots were “safe and effective.”

notes Peter forced rapid approvals to keep Biden’s mandates on track, even after his own experts warned no more corners could be cut.

Now he’s pocketing millions as Eli Lilly’s new head of infectious disease research—joining the endless parade of officials who sold out to Big Pharma. Nine of the last ten FDA commissioners have done the same.

From Pfizer to Moderna to the WHO, the pattern is undeniable: public health isn’t about protecting you—it’s about protecting profits.

Maria Zeee’s explosive report reveals what this move means for the next phase of the agenda.

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: Big Pharma won’t teach you how to protect your own health—but the Energetic Health Institute will.

While your family doctor may only give you 10 rushed minutes, the FAB 4 docs will equip you with the knowledge you need to heal yourself naturally.

https://www.myehialoha.org/ages-fall-conference-2025-make-yourself-healthy-again-myha/#a_aid=VFOX

It’s all happening October 23–25 at this year’s Healing for the Ages Annual Conference. Don’t miss your chance to Make Yourself Healthy Again.

Save 30% on your virtual ticket today with coupon code VFOX.

Enroll Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share