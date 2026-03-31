The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3h

The best blood pressure medicine that's also free?

Sunshine - dilates blood vessels by increasing nitric oxide. Get out there!

Reply
Share
Jean Pierre LaRocque's avatar
Jean Pierre LaRocque
3h

I'm 83 my aorta is 4.9 cm they say it should be 3 cm...pulse is 46-48....158 syst. and dias. 79! Had knee replacement surgery in Sept. ..lack of exercise before and since?....Winter here...can shovel snow...whole laneway,decks,stairs,entrance ways, paths....no problem! Doc wants to lower my blood pressure...urinary problem with full bowels...she wants to give me flowmax

which can also lower BP! I do not like any big pharma drugs!!! Cannot wait to get on my bike!!!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture