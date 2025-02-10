Image Credit: kovop / Shutterstock

#10 - Pfizer

As much as it pains me to say it, this was an effective ad.

Unfortunately, many viewers will fall for this propaganda using a cute kid to sell the narrative of Pfizer “knocking out” cancer.

#9 - Bud Light

They are at least trying to salvage their image after the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

#8 - “He Gets Us” – an ad campaign promoting Jesus Christ.

@BehizyTweets responded to the commercial, saying, “‘He Gets Us’ just aired a Super Bowl ad promoting Jesus, and it’s a massive improvement from last year’s woke ad.”

#7 - Rocket.com

@annamlulis reacted to this ad, saying:

“The Super Bowl just showed the most beautiful pro-life ad. Instead of fearmongering people out of having a family, it showed U.S. service members getting married and having kids.”

“Everyone deserves their shot at the American dream.”

#6 - Coors Light

#5 - Duracell

#4 - Michelob Ultra

#3 - Hims & Hers

As a company that donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, the ad aligned well with Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) messaging—despite the company primarily operating within the pharmaceutical space.

“Something’s broken, and it’s not our bodies. It’s the system.”

“The system wasn’t built to help us. It was built to keep us sick and stuck.”

#2 - Mountain Dew

The only ad that made me laugh out loud.

#1 - Jeep

They dropped $32 million on this ad—and they’re about to get their money’s worth and then some.

Starring Harrison Ford and the American flag, the ad featured several patriotic statements, including:

“Freedom is for everybody. But it isn’t free. It’s earned.”

“There are real heroes in the world, but not the ones in the movies. Real heroes are humble, and they’re not driven by pride.”

“The most sacred thing in life isn’t the path. It’s the freedom to choose it.”

