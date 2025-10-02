The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Koshgarian's avatar
Karen Koshgarian
11m

I’m so happy you followed your passion! I’m grateful every day that I found your Substack back when you were just starting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun's avatar
Thomas A Braun
10m

Spot on. Leave our Children al;one. Vaccines included. Sedating our children and adults is the goal for hooking humans into a life long string of drugs for profit and not good health. Excess sugar, caffiene, coal tar dyes and artificial sweetners all contribute to behavioral problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture